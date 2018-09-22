Tiger Woods grabbed the Tour Championship lead and the sports world by the throat Saturday, making birdie on six of his first seven holes in his third round and sending social media into a frenzy.
Here's a sampling from athletes, journalists and celebrtiies, and we'll start with two-time NBA MVP Steph Curry.
.@TigerWoods I want whatever you had for breakfast this morning! This is insane— Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) September 22, 2018
Tiggggeerrrrrrrr— Mark Ingram II (@MarkIngram22) September 22, 2018
Wow @TigerWoods is ready to go today!— Harry Kane (@HKane) September 22, 2018
Tiger just had his 6th birdie of the day on the 7th hole! pic.twitter.com/eqLFbpEbbG— Doug Gottlieb (@GottliebShow) September 22, 2018
Let’s Go Tiger ! @PGATOUR pic.twitter.com/qKGQnOYhz9— Big Boi (@BigBoi) September 22, 2018
Tv on Airplane. Oh boy !!!!— Ricky Barnes (@RealRickyBarnes) September 22, 2018
Tiger is going to win— Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) September 22, 2018
Tiger on the loose let’s go! pic.twitter.com/AjMi5p7yym— Evander Kane (@evanderkane_9) September 22, 2018
Defcon 4 at East Lake for anyone not named Tiger. (assist to @ESPNBooger) pic.twitter.com/DVDSikqZuQ— Tiger Tracker (@GCTigerTracker) September 22, 2018
5 birdies in 6 holes. Only one player is within 6 shots of Tiger. This is outrageous. pic.twitter.com/Ws6A5Neayo— Ryan Lavner (@RyanLavnerGC) September 22, 2018
Make that 5 under thru his 1st 6. Live look at Tiger walking to 7th tee pic.twitter.com/W7T0Kei1rB— trey wingo (@wingoz) September 22, 2018
Feels like 12, 15 years ago, happily chained to my favorite chair watching the field chase Tiger in a big event on a Saturday afternoon...few things like it.— Michael Wilbon (@RealMikeWilbon) September 22, 2018
Modern golf: Loud cheers, limited applause. Hands are occupied taking pictures and video with their phones.— Doug Ferguson (@dougferguson405) September 22, 2018
Tiger has recreated himself again and his putter is hotter than fondue.— Brandel Chamblee (@chambleebrandel) September 22, 2018
Phenomenal to watch.