SAINT-QUENTIN-EN-YVELINES, France – The opening match of the Ryder Cup took a serious turn on the sixth hole when Brooks Koepka hit a fan in the head with his tee shot, leaving her injured and bloodied.

Koepka teamed with Tony Finau against Justin Rose and Jon Rahm, and with the tees up on the short par-4 sixth the three-time major champ flared his tee shot into the gallery near the green. When he got to his ball he saw that it had struck a woman on the fly.

“It looked like it hurt. She was bleeding pretty good. It looked like it hit her right in the eye, so hopefully there’s no loss of vision or anything like that,” Koepka said. “You don’t want to hit anybody in the face, especially not a woman. And it’s not a good feeling.”

Koepka ended up not needing his shot on No. 6, as Finau chipped in for eagle to win the hole. It was a rare highlight amid a wobbly start for the Americans, who rallied down the stretch to eke out a 1-up victory against a potent European pairing.

The injured fan received on-site medical attention, and Koepka explained that he had not yet received an update on her condition in the minutes after his opening match concluded.

A photo taken by the European Pressphoto Agency appears in the tweet below and shows the spectator with a patch over her eye.

Koepka and Finau never held a lead in their match until they won the 18th hole to defeat Rose and Rahm, 1 up.