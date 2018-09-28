Getty Images

Koepka hits fan with errant drive Friday morning

By Golf Channel DigitalSeptember 28, 2018, 11:34 am

SAINT-QUENTIN-EN-YVELINES, France – The opening match of the Ryder Cup took a serious turn on the sixth hole when Brooks Koepka hit a fan in the head with his tee shot, leaving her injured and bloodied.

Koepka teamed with Tony Finau against Justin Rose and Jon Rahm, and with the tees up on the short par-4 sixth the three-time major champ flared his tee shot into the gallery near the green. When he got to his ball he saw that it had struck a woman on the fly.

“It looked like it hurt. She was bleeding pretty good. It looked like it hit her right in the eye, so hopefully there’s no loss of vision or anything like that,” Koepka said. “You don’t want to hit anybody in the face, especially not a woman. And it’s not a good feeling.”

Koepka ended up not needing his shot on No. 6, as Finau chipped in for eagle to win the hole. It was a rare highlight amid a wobbly start for the Americans, who rallied down the stretch to eke out a 1-up victory against a potent European pairing.

The injured fan received on-site medical attention, and Koepka explained that he had not yet received an update on her condition in the minutes after his opening match concluded.

A photo taken by the European Pressphoto Agency appears in the tweet below and shows the spectator with a patch over her eye.

Koepka and Finau never held a lead in their match until they won the 18th hole to defeat Rose and Rahm, 1 up. 

Little luck, lots of tenacity power Finau, Koepka

By Rex HoggardSeptember 28, 2018, 1:04 pm

SAINT-QUENTIN-EN-YVELINES, France – Tony Finau hit the two most important shots of the morning session at the Ryder Cup, although neither was particularly spectacular.

Finau set out in the day’s first match with Brooks Koepka against Justin Rose and Jon Rahm. Both of the Americans had asked to play first on Friday morning and before teeing off in his first match, Finau was told he’d be hitting the week’s first shot.

“[Koepka] comes over to me and tells me, ‘Hey, I want you to hit the first tee shot,’” Finau said. “It was cool for him to give me that honor, to lead off this Ryder Cup. It's a feeling I'll always remember, and it's so electric.”

Match scoring from the 42nd Ryder Cup

Ryder Cup: Articles, photos and videos

Finau was predictably excited and his 3-iron ran out a little farther than he expected and stopped dangerously close to a water hazard.

The U.S. twosome trailed for almost the entire match, falling 2 down at the turn, and were trailing by a hole when they reached the par-3 16th hole. From 155 yards, Finau’s 8-iron tee shot fell short of the green, bounded off a wooden bulkhead and landed 5 feet from the hole.

“I needed the break. Just when I saw the ball in the air, I knew it needed to get up. I was kind of wishing for that in the air, and I got lucky. Sometimes the ball rolls your way and sometimes it doesn't,” said Finau, who rolled in the birdie putt to even the match. “But fortunately for us, that was a huge turning point in our match.”

Finau and Koepka won the match on the 18th hole with a par to help lead the U.S. team to a 3-1 lead after Day 1 fourball play.

Woods benched for foursomes after early loss

By Ryan LavnerSeptember 28, 2018, 12:02 pm

SAINT-QUENTIN-EN-YVELINES, France – Tiger Woods was benched for Friday afternoon foursomes at the Ryder Cup.

In the morning fourballs, Woods and Patrick Reed lost, 3 and 1, to Tommy Fleetwood and Francesco Molinari at Le Golf National.

Playing in his first Ryder Cup match since 2012, Woods didn’t appear nearly as sharp as he was last week during his slump-busting victory at the Tour Championship. He made two birdies through the first 10 holes, helping the U.S. build a 2-up lead, but he and Reed both struggled the rest of the way to hand Europe its only point of the morning session.

“We just couldn’t put any pressure on them,” he said. “We couldn’t answer them. They put it on us pretty hard.”

Match scoring from the 42nd Ryder Cup

Ryder Cup: Articles, photos and videos

It’s only the second session that Woods has ever missed – he also didn’t play on Saturday morning at the '12 Ryder Cup, when he said that his back issues first started to surface.

Woods, now 42, wasn’t expected to play all five sessions. His career mark in the Ryder Cup dropped to 13-18-3. 

“I’m not going to work on anything,” Woods said. “My game is fine. My cut really wasn’t cutting off the tee today. I was hammering it. The ball was going far. It was going straight, but it was not cutting. I can accept that. That’s really no big deal.”

Reed joined Woods on the bench for the afternoon, as well as Brooks Koepka and Tony Finau, who won their opening match.

“I’ll be ready come tomorrow whenever Captain puts me out,” Woods said.

Tiger Tracker: 42nd Ryder Cup

By Tiger TrackerSeptember 28, 2018, 12:00 pm

Tiger Woods and Patrick Reed lost their fourballs match on Friday, 3 and 1. Woods will not play in the afternoon foursomes session.

U.S. (3-1) off to best road start since 1989

By Ryan LavnerSeptember 28, 2018, 11:56 am

SAINT-QUENTIN-EN-YVELINES, France – It’s been 29 years since the Americans started this hot on the road.  

The U.S. won the first three matches Friday to take a 3-1 lead after the opening fourballs session at Le Golf National.

It’s the first time since 1989 that the Americans earned three points in the opening session of a road game. That match ended in a 14-14 tie, allowing Europe to retain the cup. 

Match scoring from the 42nd Ryder Cup

Ryder Cup: Articles, photos and videos

When the Americans last won on foreign soil, in 1993, they halved the morning foursomes session and actually trailed after Day 1, 4 ½ to 3 ½.

No road team had ever swept the opening session, and Tommy Fleetwood and Francesco Molinari ensured that wouldn't happen Friday. They combined to birdie Nos. 15-17 to win their match and give Europe its lone point.

