Mickelson: Busy schedule a 'bit of a mistake'

By Will GrayOctober 8, 2018, 4:10 pm

After wrapping up his busiest stretch of golf in more than a decade, Phil Mickelson is ready to dial it back.

Mickelson had a resurgent 2018 season at age 48, breaking a five-year victory drought at the WGC-Mexico Championship in March. That win highlighted a hectic season that saw Lefty make 24 official starts, including a return to the Tour Championship, the most since he played 26 events in 2002.

Mickelson struggled to find his form at the Ryder Cup, but he quickly flew back west to play in the season-opening Safeway Open where he moved into early contention with an opening 65 before fading to a T-17 finish. Mickelson's start in Napa was his eighth event in the last 10 weeks, dating back to the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational, and afterwards he told reporters that he might need to make some edits for 2019.

"I've made a bit of a mistake this year that I'm going to learn from as far as playing too many events in a row, and not being able to recover and be as sharp as I want to be when I do play," Mickelson said. "That's something I'll have to work on in the coming months and years."

Mickelson made 22 starts in each of the prior two seasons, and he started his 2018 campaign with a run of five events in five weeks on the West Coast ahead of his breakthrough win in Mexico. He only had one break as long as three weeks, that coming between the Masters and the Wells Fargo Championship, and he spoke often this summer about issues with energy levels and on-course focus.

Mickelson was one of only two players ranked inside the top 25 in the world who started the new wraparound season in Napa, although he believes the PGA Tour's schedule changes could lead to a better Safeway field in 2019.

"This has really turned into a great tournament the first three years, and I think next year when it has a bit of a break between the FedExCup and the start of the season, I think the field here's going to get really strong," Mickelson said. "I think it will be one of the best all year. It's a great golf course and a wonderful place to be."

Tway cracks OWGR top 100 after Safeway win

By Will GrayOctober 8, 2018, 1:48 pm

After leaving wine country with his first career PGA Tour title, Kevin Tway ascended to unprecedented heights in the Official World Golf Ranking.

Tway beat Brandt Snedeker and Ryan Moore in a three-hole playoff at the season-opening Safeway Opening thanks to birdies on each of his final five holes. As a result he jumped from No. 138 to No. 85 in the rankings, moving into the top 100 for the first time.

Despite coughing up a five-shot lead over the final 11 holes, Snedeker moved up six spots to No. 45 with his T-2 finish. The same result took Moore from No. 71 to No. 61, with all three players in the field for this week's CIMB Classic in Malaysia.

Click here for the Official World Golf Ranking

Lucas Bjerregaard rallied to win the European Tour's Alfred Dunhill Links Championship at St. Andrews, and the victory pushed the Dane up 37 spots to No. 55. Tyrrell Hatton's T-2 finish moved him from No. 26 to No. 23, while the same result bumped Tommy Fleetwood up one spot to No. 11.

There were no changes this week among the top 10, with Dustin Johnson remaining in front of Justin Rose, Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas and Rory McIlroy. Francesco Molinari stayed at No. 6, with Bryson DeChambeau, Jon Rahm, Rickie Fowler and Jordan Spieth rounding out the top 10.

With his next official start unknown, Tiger Woods held steady at No. 13.

Reed could learn a few lessons from Furyk

By Rex HoggardOctober 8, 2018, 12:56 pm

It hasn’t been the best of days for Jim Furyk.

In a wide-ranging interview with Golf Channel’s Tim Rosaforte on Sunday, the American Ryder Cup captain described how difficult the past week has been, although he did concede that criticism was always going to be a part of the gig.

“In many ways it’s been tough. I love those guys,” he said. “To hear and read the comments otherwise has been difficult for me as a captain, but also I’ve talked to a lot of the captains and players and received messages that are very positive. That’s helped, but overall it’s been difficult.”

The most noteworthy criticism has been centered on his decision to split up Patrick Reed and Jordan Spieth, who had been such a formidable pairing in previous Ryder Cups.

Much of that second-guessing has been fueled by Reed, who told the New York Times that he was surprised by Furyk’s decision to pair him with Tiger Woods and not Spieth. Reed also described a “buddy system” when it came to decision making.

Reed, who went 0-2 paired with Woods in fourball play, also criticized Furyk for only playing him twice in the team sessions. “For somebody as successful in the Ryder Cup as I am, I don’t think it’s smart to sit me twice,” he said.

Furyk, however, described a much different exchange that led him put Spieth with Justin Thomas, a team that went 3-1, and Reed with Woods, which he thought would be a “great” pairing.

“That was more of a decision that was made when Tiger Woods went from being a vice captain to a player, to a captain’s pick,” Furyk said. “All the while, kind of keeping an eye on Tiger, he played so well at the British Open, had a chance to win there, he kind of willed himself to a second-place finish at the PGA. It became very apparent that the guys on that team who had qualified wanted Tiger Woods on that team as a player.”

Woods’ ascension to captain’s pick created what Furyk described as an opportunity, with Spieth and Thomas being an obvious pairing and Woods and Reed emerging as a compelling option.

“When I started looking at who [Woods] would pair well with, I kept coming back to Patrick Reed. They had such a great relationship with Tiger as a vice captain and Patrick as a player [on previous teams],” Furyk said. “Tiger has been something of a mentor to him in so many ways. They get along very well, so I thought it would be good for Patrick to have Tiger as a partner, but I also thought Patrick would provide a lot for Tiger as well.”

Furyk said the conversation that ultimately led to the Spieth-Reed split had nothing to do with Spieth, and everything to do with finding a partner that fit well with Woods, who has struggled to find a viable partner throughout his career in the Ryder Cup.

Furyk also dismissed the idea that Reed was "blindsided" by the pairing.

“All four players knew who they were going to be playing with weeks in advance,” Furyk said.

Dealing with divergent personalities is a crucial element of leadership, and it’s clear now that Reed created a particularly unique challenge for Furyk; but the U.S. captain explained a consensus-driven process with no shortage of accountability, for player or captain.

Furyk outlined, for example, why he sent Reed out in the day’s 10th match on Sunday.

“I told Patrick, going out on Sunday, he was in that 10 spot because, statistically speaking, when teams have gotten off on a good roll coming from behind on Sunday, it really seems to fall on that 9-10 spot, statistically,” Furyk said. “Putting Patrick in that position was done for a reason, because I felt like he was the guy we wanted handling that pressure.”

But if his comments to the New York Times are any indication, Reed was only interested in what was best for him.

Reed suggested that the decision to break up what had been a prolific pairing was Spieth’s decision. “The issue’s obviously with Jordan not wanting to play with me. I don’t have any issue with Jordan. When it comes right down to it, I don’t care if I like the person I’m paired with or if the person likes me as long as it works and it sets up the team for success,” Reed said.

Perhaps, but then when you’re a part of a team, there’s also something to be said for doing what’s best for the group. Given Spieth and Thomas’ record, it’s hard to find fault with that pairing.

The next few months will undoubtedly be difficult for Furyk. Still, he doesn't have any interest in sidestepping blame. It is what’s expected from a leader.

Furyk's is a lesson in leadership and how to behave within a team atmosphere. With any luck, that will be Furyk’s final message to Reed, who appears poised to be a mainstay in future U.S. team rooms. What role he assumes, either as victor or villain, is up to him.

Safeway purse payout: Tway nearly equals last season's earnings

By Golf Channel DigitalOctober 8, 2018, 12:02 pm

Kevin Tway earned $1.379 million in 31 events last season on the PGA Tour. In one event this season, he's nearly equaled that amount. Here's a look at how the purse paid out at the Safeway Open, where Tway won his first PGA Tour event.

1 Kevin Tway -14 $1,152,000.00
T2 Ryan Moore -14 563,200.00
T2 Brandt Snedeker -14 563,200.00
T4 Aaron Baddeley -13 241,280.00
T4 Sungjae Im -13 241,280.00
T4 Luke List -13 241,280.00
T4 Troy Merritt -13 241,280.00
T4 Sam Ryder -13 241,280.00
9 J.B. Holmes -11 185,600.00
T10 Bill Haas -10 153,600.00
T10 Jim Knous -10 153,600.00
T10 Danny Lee -10 153,600.00
T10 Chase Wright -10 153,600.00
T14 Julián Etulain -9 115,200.00
T14 Adam Schenk -9 115,200.00
T14 Harold Varner III -9 115,200.00
T17 Patrick Cantlay -8 80,960.00
T17 Cameron Davis -8 80,960.00
T17 Lucas Glover -8 80,960.00
T17 Tom Hoge -8 80,960.00
T17 Nate Lashley -8 80,960.00
T17 Hunter Mahan -8 80,960.00
T17 Phil Mickelson -8 80,960.00
T17 Michael Thompson -8 80,960.00
T25 Cameron Champ -7 46,800.00
T25 Brett Drewitt -7 46,800.00
T25 Dylan Frittelli -7 46,800.00
T25 Peter Malnati -7 46,800.00
T25 Tyler McCumber -7 46,800.00
T25 Patrick Rodgers -7 46,800.00
T25 Kevin Streelman -7 46,800.00
T25 Johnson Wagner -7 46,800.00
T33 Ryan Blaum -6 32,400.00
T33 Jonas Blixt -6 32,400.00
T33 Wyndham Clark -6 32,400.00
T33 Mackenzie Hughes -6 32,400.00
T33 Whee Kim -6 32,400.00
T33 Alex Prugh -6 32,400.00
T33 Chez Reavie -6 32,400.00
T33 Richy Werenski -6 32,400.00
T41 Fred Couples -5 23,680.00
T41 Emiliano Grillo -5 23,680.00
T41 Grayson Murray -5 23,680.00
T41 J.J. Spaun -5 23,680.00
T41 Adam Svensson -5 23,680.00
T46 Bud Cauley -4 17,115.43
T46 Ben Crane -4 17,115.43
T46 Joel Dahmen -4 17,115.43
T46 Martin Laird -4 17,115.43
T46 J.T. Poston -4 17,115.43
T46 Cameron Tringale -4 17,115.43
T46 Sepp Straka -4 17,115.42
T53 Bronson Burgoon -3 14,610.29
T53 Carlos Ortiz -3 14,610.29
T53 Brendan Steele -3 14,610.29
T53 Jhonattan Vegas -3 14,610.29
T53 Roberto Castro -3 14,610.28
T53 Brian Stuard -3 14,610.28
T53 Nick Taylor -3 14,610.28
T60 Max Homa -2 13,952.00
T60 Roger Sloan -2 13,952.00
T60 Martin Trainer -2 13,952.00
T63 Fabián Gómez -1 13,568.00
T63 Adam Long -1 13,568.00
T63 Maverick McNealy -1 13,568.00
T66 Harris English E 13,184.00
T66 Andrew Landry E 13,184.00
T66 Tyrone Van Aswegen E 13,184.00
T69 Ricky Barnes 1 12,736.00
T69 Tyler Duncan 1 12,736.00
T69 Seth Reeves 1 12,736.00
T69 Hudson Swafford 1 12,736.00
73 Michael Kim 2 12,416.00
74 Brandon Harkins 5 12,288.00
T75 Jonathan Byrd MDF 12,032.00
T75 Kyle Jones MDF 12,032.00
T75 Ben Silverman MDF 12,032.00
T78 James Hahn MDF 11,520.00
T78 Sam Saunders MDF 11,520.00
T78 John Senden MDF 11,520.00
T78 Vaughn Taylor MDF 11,520.00
T78 Josh Teater MDF 11,520.00
T83 Chad Collins MDF 11,008.00
T83 Sung Kang MDF 11,008.00
T83 Joaquin Niemann MDF 11,008.00
86 David Hearn MDF 10,752.00
Furyk: Reed, Tiger knew 'weeks in advance' they'd partner

By Will GrayOctober 8, 2018, 11:00 am

One week after watching the Europeans celebrate at Le Golf National, Jim Furyk admitted that the sting of defeat still lingers from his stint as U.S. Ryder Cup captain.

"It's been tough," Furyk said. "I was the leader of that team, and it didn't go the way we wanted. It'll always bother me."

Furyk sat down with Golf Channel insider Tim Rosaforte for a wide-ranging interview in the wake of a 17 1/2 to 10 1/2 defeat to Thomas Bjorn's European squad last week in Paris. While topics included the demanding course setup and the underwhelming performances from Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods, two captain's picks who combined to go 0-6, Furyk also expanded on his decision to pair Woods with Patrick Reed in two fourball matches.

Reed seemingly lobbed a grenade at his teammates and captain in the wake of the American loss, explaining that it was Jordan Spieth's idea to break up their formidable pairing from the past two Ryder Cups and calling the decision-making process a "buddy system" that excludes the input of some players.

But according to Furyk, Reed was in the loop on his pairing with Woods well in advance, all the way down to having a discussion with the captain about where exactly he'd like to be slotted among the four matches during Friday's opening session.

"When I started looking at who (Tiger) would pair well with, I kept coming back to Patrick Reed," Furyk said. "There was always the idea that we could go Tiger and JT (Justin Thomas), and Patrick and Jordan, but ultimately they knew going into the week, weeks in advance, they knew they would start the Ryder Cup with Patrick and Tiger being partners."

Furyk also discussed the other piece of tabloid fodder to emerge after the tournament, that being an alleged incident between Dustin Johnson and Brooks Koepka on their final evening in Paris. Koepka denied the report last week at the Alfred Dunhill Links, and Furyk clearly refuted an additional report that anything happened on the team charter to France.

And while Furyk reiterated the close relationship between the two friends, he also seemed to imply that some sort of incident, however minor, did occur.

"Whatever altercation started, or what happened, it was very brief. It was very short. Neither one of them really took anything out of it," Furyk said. "They're like brothers. Brothers may argue, brothers get into it. But they're as close as they've ever been, and it really had no effect on either one of them."

Although Furyk admitted that the sound defeat his squad suffered has left him with a "hollow feeling," he told Rosaforte that after 18 months of preparation for three days of matches, the only thing that surprised him was the final outcome for a team that he very much believed in - and still does.

"I'd take those 12 players into the fire any day, on any course. And I still would," Furyk said. "Last week didn't work out the way we wanted, but I love those guys and I love what we had together in the team room. And I'd do it all over again."

