The PGA Tour unveiled its official schedule for the 2018-19 season on Tuesday, ending months of speculation about just how the pieces will fall into place amid a revamped slate of events.
The biggest changes have been known for some time. The Players Championship will move from its spot in May back to the mid-March position it held prior to 2007, while the PGA Championship shifts from August to May. The Tour’s annual trip to Memphis will now occur in late July instead of early June, as TPC Southwind replaces Firestone Country Club as the host of a WGC event.
The FedExCup Playoffs, now down to three events with the elimination of the Boston stop on an annual basis, will conclude in late August as opposed to late September. The top 70 and top 30 players will still advance to the BMW Championship and Tour Championship, respectively, with TPC Boston joining the existing rotation of New York City-area courses for The Northern Trust and hosting the first postseason event in 2020.
“It’s been our stated objective for several years to create better sequencing of our tournaments that golf fans around the world can engage in from start to finish,” said Tour commissioner Jay Monahan in a statement. “And by concluding at the end of August, the FedExCup Playoffs no longer have the challenge of sharing the stage with college and professional football.”
There are two new events in 2019, with Quicken Loans shifting its sponsorship from the now-defunct National to the newly-christened Rocket Mortgage Classic, played in late June in Detroit. The following week will mark the debut of the 3M Open, as Minnesota’s PGA Tour Champions stop receives an upgrade.
Back for 2019 is the Puerto Rico Open, played opposite the WGC-Mexico Championship in March. The event was not held in an official capacity this year following the devastation to Puerto Rico from Hurricanes Irma and Maria.
With next season’s schedule spanning only 11 months, some events were left off as a technicality. Both the Houston Open and the recently-concluded Military Tribute at The Greenbrier will be played next fall, officially as part of the 2019-20 season.
Other moves include the RBC Canadian Open, which will go from late July to the pre-U.S. Open spot vacated by the Memphis event. The Valero Texas Open will be played the week before the Masters for the first time since 2013, while two Texas events will be sandwiched around the PGA Championship and the WGC-Mexico Championship will bridge the West Coast and Florida swings.
Here’s a look at the full schedule for next season:
Oct. 4-7: Safeway Open (Silverado Resort & Spa, Napa, Calif.)
Oct. 11-14: CIMB Classic (TPC Kuala Lumpur, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia)
Oct. 18-21: CJ Cup @ Nine Bridges (Nine Bridges, Jeju Island, Korea)
Oct. 25-28: WGC-HSBC Champions (Sheshan International GC, Shanghai, China)
Oct. 25-28: Sanderson Farms Championship (CC of Jackson, Jackson, Miss.)
Nov. 1-4: Shriners Hospitals for Children Open (TPC Summerlin, Las Vegas, Nev.)
Nov. 8-11: Mayakoba Golf Classic (El Camaleon GC, Playa del Carmen, Mexico)
Nov. 15-18: RSM Classic (Sea Island Resort, St. Simons Island, Ga.)
Jan. 3-6: Sentry Tournament of Champions (Kapalua Resort, Kapalua, Hawaii)
Jan. 10-13: Sony Open (Waialae CC, Honolulu, Hawaii)
Jan. 17-20: CareerBuilder Challenge (PGA West and La Quinta CC, La Quinta, Calif.)
Jan. 24-27: Farmers Insurance Open (Torrey Pines GC, La Jolla, Calif.)
Jan 31-Feb. 3: Waste Management Phoenix Open (TPC Scottsdale, Scottsdale, Ariz.)
Feb. 7-10: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (Pebble Beach, Spyglass Hill and Monterey Peninsula, Pebble Beach, Calif.)
Feb. 14-17: Genesis Open (Riviera CC, Pacific Palisades, Calif.)
Feb. 21-24: WGC-Mexico Championship (Club de Golf Chapultepec, Mexico City, Mexico)
Feb. 21-24: Puerto Rico Open (Coco Beach CC, Rio Grande, Puerto Rico)
Feb. 28-March 3: Honda Classic (PGA National Resort & Spa, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.)
March 7-10: Arnold Palmer Invitational (Bay Hill Club & Lodge, Orlando, Fla.)
March 14-17: Players Championship (TPC Sawgrass, Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.)
March 21-24: Valspar Championship (Innisbrook Resort, Palm Harbor, Fla.)
March 28-31: WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play (Austin CC, Austin, Texas)
April 4-7: Valero Texas Open (TPC San Antonio, San Antonio, Texas)
April 11-14: Masters Tournament (Augusta National GC, Augusta, Ga.)
April 18-21: RBC Heritage (Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head Island, S.C.)
April 25-28: Zurich Classic (TPC Louisiana, Avondale, La.)
May 2-5: Wells Fargo Championship (Quail Hollow Club, Charlotte, N.C.)
May 9-12: AT&T Byron Nelson (Trinity Forest GC, Dallas)
May 16-19: PGA Championship (Bethpage State Park, Farmingdale, N.Y.)
May 23-26: Charles Schwab Challenge (Colonial CC, Fort Worth, Texas)
May 30-June 2: The Memorial Tournament (Muirfield Village GC, Dublin, Ohio)
June 6-9: RBC Canadian Open (Hamilton CC, Hamilton, Ontario)
June 13-16: U.S. Open (Pebble Beach Golf Links, Pebble Beach, Calif.)
June 20-23: Travelers Championship (TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn.)
June 27-30: Rocket Mortgage Classic (Detroit Golf Club, Detroit, Mich.)
July 4-7: 3M Open (TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn.)
July 11-14: John Deere Classic (TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Ill.)
July 18-21: The Open (Royal Portrush GC, Portrush, Northern Ireland)
July 18-21: Barbasol Championship (Keene Trace GC, Nicholasville, Ky.)
July 25-28: WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational (TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tenn.)
July 25-28: Reno-Tahoe Tournament (Montreux CC, Reno, Nev.)
Aug. 1-4: Wyndham Championship (Sedgefield CC, Greensboro, N.C.)
Aug. 8-11: The Northern Trust (Liberty National GC, Jersey City, N.J.)
Aug. 15-18: BMW Championship (Medinah CC, Medinah, Ill.)
Aug. 22-25: Tour Championship (East Lake GC, Atlanta, Ga.)