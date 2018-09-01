Getty Images

Rose co-leads where his career was launched

By Rex HoggardSeptember 1, 2018, 7:31 pm

NORTON, Mass. – Before he won the U.S. Open and became a staple atop the World Golf Ranking, Justin Rose was a young player trying to avoid Q-School.

In 2003, the Englishman was granted a sponsor exemption by then-tournament director Jay Monahan into the Dell Technologies Championship and he responded with a first-round 63 and a third-place finish to secure his PGA Tour card.

“That was a big deal for me, because it took me awhile to get onto the European Tour. I had three or four attempts to get my speed and my career up and running in Europe,” Rose said of that first start at TPC Boston. “So when I had the opportunity to get a card for ‘free’ that's something I really wanted to take.”

Of his 12 starts at the Dell Technologies Championship since that opening effort, Rose has just two top-10 finishes at TPC Boston, but he’s making up for lost time this week with rounds of 65-67 to move into a share of the lead at 10 under par.

For Rose it’s fitting that he’s back in the hunt this year, which will be the last for the tournament with the Tour transitioning to a three-event playoff schedule next year.

“A few memories of that particular week have come up this week,” Rose said. “There's a lot of water under the bridge. So my memory is pretty vague in the middle. I can remember the beginning, I can remember yesterday, but in the middle is a bit foggy.”

Getty Images

Hatton 'fesses up: Caddie, not him, bought putter

By Rex HoggardSeptember 1, 2018, 7:23 pm

NORTON, Mass. – It’s turning out to be the best $172 investment ever.

Following a poor putting round on Saturday last week at The Northern Trust, Tyrrell Hatton ventured to a local Golf Galaxy and purchased a putter and grip for $172. The next day he shot 64 to tie for 20th.

That love affair continued this week at the Dell Technologies Championship, with the Englishman needing just 25 putts on Day 2 to move into a share of the lead with Justin Rose at 10 under par.

What Hatton, who posted a picture of the receipt for the new putter on social media, hadn’t explained is that he didn’t actually buy the new putter. His caddie did.

“I was on an app, a video, with him, because I was too embarrassed to go into the store to buy a putter,” said Hatton, who shot 63 on Saturday at TPC Boston. “Obviously he made a good choice. But it's just one of those things, it's not obviously normal that this happens.”

Hatton said his current putter is similar to the models he’s used in the past, but he’s been able to control the speed of his putts better the last few rounds.

“I generally stick to the same shape. So this one I’m using is very similar. It just comes off slightly softer and there's an insert on it,” Hatton said. “It's good on quick greens. Might not be so good on slow greens. We don't have to putt on slow greens so often.”

Getty Images

Westwood leads Denmark, looks to end victory drought

By Associated PressSeptember 1, 2018, 5:26 pm

AARHUS, Denmark — Lee Westwood moved in sight of his first win in more than four years after taking a one-stroke lead in the Made In Denmark event after a 5-under 67 in the third round on Saturday.

The 45-year-old Westwood, a former world No. 1, will be a vice-captain for Europe at the Ryder Cup in Paris this month and his impressive performance this week looks like ending two fellow Englishmen's hopes of getting in the team.

Matthew Fitzpatrick and Eddie Pepperell need to win to stand a chance of snatching the final automatic place in the Europe team via the world points list but they are off the leaderboard at Silkeborg Ry Golf Club.

Fitzpatrick shot 67 and was 10 under overall, six strokes behind Westwood.

Pepperell is surely out of contention after a 74 that dropped him into a tie for 61st place, 13 shots off the lead.

It means Thorbjorn Olesen, who occupies the final Ryder Cup qualifying spot, is set to make the team for the first time ahead of Fitzpatrick and Pepperell. The Dane, who shot 67 in the third round, was on 7 under overall.

Full-field scores from the Made in Demark

The last of Westwood's 23 wins on the European Tour came at the Malaysian Open in April 2014.

He made five straight birdies from the 10th hole and was 18 under heading to the 18th tee. An errant tee shot led to a double-bogey 6 but Westwood ended the day in the lead after Jonathan Thomson, the first-round leader, also made 6 at the last for a 68.

Thomson was in a tie for second place with Belgium's Thomas Detry and England's Steven Brown, who shot 63 for the lowest round of the week.

Getty Images

British champ Hall leads by three in Portland

By Associated PressSeptember 1, 2018, 1:46 am

PORTLAND, Ore. – Georgia Hall shot a 9-under 63 on Friday to take a three-stroke lead in the Cambia Portland Classic and break the tournament 36-hole record.

The Women's British Open winner four weeks ago for her first LPGA Tour title, the 22-year-old Englishwoman made five straight birdies in the middle of the back nine. She missed a chance to match the course record of 62 when her long birdie try went to the right on the par-4 18th.

''The putts were really good,'' Hall said. ''I holed some really long ones, as well, and my long game was pretty good today, and I didn't really miss a green that much. I'm extremely happy. I kind of stayed in there and kept trying to get more birdies, so I was happy with that.''

Hall had a 15-under 129 total. She had four birdies on the front nine, three in a row on Nos. 5-7, and began the birdie streak on the par-5 12th at tree-lined Columbia Edgewater.

''I love this golf course,'' Hall said. ''It's very nice to play. It's in great condition, so I look forward to the weekend and seeing what I can do.''

Minjee Lee was second, following her opening 64 with a 68. The 22-year-old Australian won the Volvik Championship in May in Michigan for her fourth LPGA Tour title.

''I just scrambled when I had to and just took advantage of the shots that I hit close,'' Lee said. ''It was all-around OK today.''

Marina Alex, the first-round leader after tying the course record with a 62, had a late bogey in a 71 to fall into a tie with Megan Khang at 11 under.

''Had some great looks that just didn't go in,'' Alex said. I just really didn't make anything. They weren't bad strokes or putts, they just didn't go in. So just carry some good juju into tomorrow.''

Khang eagled the par-5 fifth in a 65.

''I just kind of hit some great shots, had some good numbers, and just kind of stayed patient out there,'' Khang said. Definitely gave myself a lot of opportunities, and luckily a few of them dropped, and just kind of kept that mentality for the rest of the day.''

Brooke Henderson followed her opening 64 with a 71 to drop into a tie for fifth at 9 under. The 20-year-old Canadian star, the 2015 and 2016 winner at Columbia Edgewater, is coming off a victory Sunday in the CP Women's Open on home soil in Saskatchewan.

''Got off to a shaky start, two bogeys right back-to-back on the back nine, which was my front nine, and I just kind of fought the rest of the day to kind of get it under par.

Getty Images

Mickelson gives young fan lesson in Phil 101

By Grill Room TeamSeptember 1, 2018, 1:24 am

One thing you can count on Phil Mickelson to do is interact with fans. Case in point: last year's Dell Technologies Championship pro-am at TPC-Boston, where Phil asked a young fan named Riley whether he should go for the green in two or lay up.

"If I could hit my 3-wood 260, I would probably go for it," the kid responded.

"I like the way you think," said Mickelson, who almost certainly was going to take that route anyway. And after Mickelson successfully executed the shot, he told the kid, "Riley, you can caddie for me anytime."

Fast-forward a year, to the same pro-am in the same event. Phil has kept his word and the kid is carrying his bag. He's also getting an education in how to play golf, Lefty-style, which emphasizes a verbal needle as much as a golf club.

Mickelson (on razzing a player about his lack of distance): "You got to talk smack. You got to say, 'You sure you hit driver?' You know, something like that. Like it doesn't seem like a big walk. Those little subtle comments - that's how you get to guys." Later, Phil takes Riley through his intricate thought process on playing a 60-yard shot.

Have a look and a listen:

