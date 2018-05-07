Getty Images

Tee times set for early rounds at The Players

By Will GrayMay 7, 2018, 7:25 pm

After teasing a pair of the marquee groupings this week at TPC Sawgrass, the PGA Tour released tee times for the full 144-man field on Monday. Here's a look at some of the early-round groups to keep an eye on as the top 50 in the world rankings all tee it up in the same event for the first time since the 2016 U.S. Open (all times ET):

8:05 a.m. Thursday, 1:30 p.m. Friday: Bubba Watson, Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka

Johnson has been world No. 1 since last February, but he'll need at least a top-11 finish this week to prevent Justin Thomas from assuming the top spot. He'll start the week alongside a pair of major champs, as Watson has yet to finish better than T-37 in 10 career trips to TPC Sawgrass while Koepka makes his third start in as many weeks following a lengthy injury hiatus.

8:16 a.m. Thursday, 1:41 p.m. Friday: Si Woo Kim, Adam Scott, Martin Kaymer

The defending champ returns to the site of his biggest win to date, and he'll do so alongside a pair of former champs looking to turn it around. It's hard to believe it's been 14 years since Scott triumphed on the Stadium Course, while Kaymer held off Jim Furyk to win four years ago in advance of his major romp at Pinehurst the following month.

The Players Championship: Articles, photos and videos

8:27 a.m. Thursday, 1:52 p.m. Friday: Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas

This group will receive plenty of attention, as each of the last three FedExCup champs tee it up together for 36 holes. McIlroy and Thomas are both coming off top-25 finishes last week at Quail Hollow, while Spieth will look to solve the riddle of TPC Sawgrass after missing the cut at this event each of the last three years.

1:30 p.m. Thursday, 8:05 a.m. Friday: Patrick Reed, Jon Rahm, Hideki Matsuyama

Reed has barely broken stride since slipping into his green jacket, with an eighth-place finish at Quail Hollow his sixth straight top-10 finish dating back to March. Rahm has a mathematical chance of becoming world No. 1 with a win or runner-up finish this week, while Matsuyama will be looking for his fifth straight top-25 finish at TPC Sawgrass.

1:41 p.m. Thursday, 8:16 a.m. Friday: Jason Day, Henrik Stenson, Sergio Garcia

It's another group of former Players winners, headlined by the 2016 champ who triumphed by two shots Sunday in Charlotte. Day will begin his back-to-back effort alongside Stenson, who surprised many when he won back in 2009, and Garcia, who survived a playoff to win in 2008 and lost in another overtime session at this event back in 2015.

1:52 p.m. Thursday, 8:27 a.m. Friday: Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Rickie Fowler

Get your seats while you can. Woods and Mickelson are grouped together for the first time since the 2014 PGA Championship, and they'll play together at TPC Sawgrass for the first time since 2001. With three Players titles between them, they'll continue their apparently budding friendship alongside Fowler, who beat Garcia and Kevin Kisner in a memorable playoff three years ago.

New Docu-Series Executive Produced by Rickie Fowler, Driven: Oklahoma State Cowboys, Premieres Tonight at 10 P.M. ET on Golf Channel

By Golf Channel Public RelationsMay 7, 2018, 8:00 pm

Driven Showcases No. 1 Ranked OSU’s Journey Toward a National Championship & Rivalry with Reigning NCAA Champion Oklahoma Sooners

 VIDEO: Driven Show Open, Narrated by Actor Josh Duhamel

 ORLANDO, Fla., May 7, 2018 – On the eve of the most exciting stretch of the collegiate golf season, tonight at 10 p.m. ET Golf Channel will premiere a new documentary series executive produced by Rickie Fowler (Main Event Productions), Driven: Oklahoma State Cowboys.

The four-part documentary series will give viewers a dramatic behind-the-scenes look into Fowler’s alma mater during the duration of the 2017-18 season, including their current standing as the top-ranked team in the nation. Later this month, Oklahoma State also will serve as host of the NCAA Women’s and Men’s Golf National Championships at their home course, Karsten Creek Golf Club in Stillwater, Okla.

Adding to the drama, the Oklahoma Sooners, the Cowboys’ in-state rival just 80 miles away in Norman, Okla., also participated in the production of Driven. The Sooners are the reigning NCAA National Champions, currently the third-ranked team in the nation and recently captured the Big 12 Championship, the program’s first conference title since 2006. Both Oklahoma State and Oklahoma are No. 1 seeds, respectively, heading into NCAA Regional Championships play, May 14-16.

Recapping Oklahoma State’s historic season culminated by their run at a potential 11th national championship, NBC Sports will showcase Driven across its networks: the first three premieres airing on Golf Channel (Mondays: May 7, 14, and 21), encores airing on NBCSN, and the finale on NBC, Saturday, June 16.

Driven will span Oklahoma State’s 2017-18 college golf season both on and off the golf course as it experiences one of its best years in program history with eight victories this year, including seven victories in a row, tying OSU’s single-season record by matching the 1986-87 team. Oklahoma State men’s golf program has won 10 NCAA golf national championships, and boasts more than 10 current players on the PGA TOUR, including Rickie Fowler, Morgan Hoffman, Charles Howell III, Hunter Mahan, Alex Noren and Peter Uihlein. Heading into the 2017-18 season, OSU was the preseason top-ranked team in the country with one goal in mind: to capture their 11th NCAA National Championship.

Driven is written and produced by Ollie Stokes, a 20-time Emmy Award winner. Stokes has dozens of Emmy nominations, including Showtime’s ALL ACCESS: Mayweather vs. McGregor, which he wrote and produced as part of the Emmy-nominated team.

One of Oklahoma State’s most-decorated players as the nation’s former top-ranked amateur, Fowler was the first freshman in NCAA history to win the Ben Hogan award as the NCAA’s top men’s golfer in 2008. Fowler, who turned professional in 2009, has recorded eight international wins in his career, including four PGA TOUR victories and the 2015 PLAYERS Championship, as well as contributing to winning Ryder Cup and Presidents Cup teams and representing Team USA in the 2016 Rio Olympics. Most recently, Fowler finished second in the 2018 Masters.

Golf Channel is the television home for college golf, including the NCAA Women’s and Men’s Division I Golf National Championships and the East Lake Cup. The network has provided live coverage of the men’s national championships since 2014 and the women’s national championships since 2015, which now are hosted at the same venue in consecutive weeks in May. Golf Channel also presents the East Lake Cup collegiate match play championship, a three-day fall championship that invites the eight semifinalists from the previous NCAA men’s and women’s golf championships. The East Lake Cup is hosted at historic East Lake Cup Golf in Atlanta, Ga., and benefits the East Lake Foundation. In addition, Golf Channel deploys its comprehensive portfolio of news, digital and social media coverage year-round in covering collegiate golf, including specials for regional and national qualifying and on-site, wraparound news from golf’s biggest college events. At the 2017 NCAA Men’s Golf National Championships, the Oklahoma men’s golf team captured their first national championship in nearly 30 years. Oklahoma State, meanwhile, lost in the quarterfinals of team match play and watched their in-state rival win the national championship.

Driven joins Golf Films’ slate of critically acclaimed projects, including the three-part Arnie(2014) and Jack (2017) films on Arnold Palmer and Jack Nicklaus; the Emmy-nominated Payne, on the late Payne Stewart; Arnie & Me, a follow-up, fourth installment of Arnie; Summer of ’76, revisiting Johnny Miller’s 1976 Open victory over 19-year old Seve Ballesteros; ’86, a chronicle of Nicklaus’ final major championship win at the 1986 Masters that aired to coincide with the 30th anniversary of his iconic win; and Ben Crenshaw: A Walk Through Augusta, on the two-time Masters champion, and his special relationship with the tournament.

Driven: Oklahoma State Cowboys Programming Schedule

Episode 1:       Monday, May 7          10 p.m. ET      Golf Channel

Episode 2:       Monday, May 14        10 p.m. ET      Golf Channel

Episode 3:       Monday, May 21        8 p.m. ET        Golf Channel

Episode 4:       Saturday, June 16       5 p.m. ET        NBC

Hogan introduces Ft. Worth Black irons

By Golf Channel DigitalMay 7, 2018, 7:54 pm

The Ben Hogan Golf Equipment Company has added Ft. Worth Black irons - an extension to the original Ft. Worth Irons - to its 2018 product line.

The new Ft. Worth Black forged-blade irons are designed for the proficient player and employ many of the same technologies as the original Ft. Worth Irons, but with added features including a durable Diamond Black Metal (DBM) coating, optimization of the Dynamic Progressive Weighting system and modification of the V-Sole design.

The company says the patented Diamond Black Metal (DBM) coating is seven times more durable than nickel chrome, meaning less wear and tear on the grooves and scorelines and superior scratch resistance. The dark finish also reduces glare and provides a stark contrast between the ball and club head for better alignment.

Ft. Worth Black irons generate a more penetrating ball flight on scoring irons, higher initial launch angles on long irons, and better distance control on off-center hits than their predecessor, the company says. They also feature Hogan's trademarked V-Sole Technology, which combines a high-bounce leading edge and low-bounce trailing edge on the sole.

As with all Ben Hogan irons, Ft. Worth Black irons can be customized at no charge. Golfers can specify length, lie, loft and grips (standard or mid-sized) as well as their choice of a variety of steel and graphite shafts.

Ft. Worth Black irons are available for demo or purchase at www.BenHoganGolf.com exclusively. Cost is $700 per seven-piece set (4-iron through pitching wedge) or $100 per club.

 

Women's regionals: Which teams are in, out for NCAAs

By Ryan LavnerMay 7, 2018, 6:57 pm

The NCAA Division I women’s regionals began Monday at four sites around the country. The low six teams in each regional after 54 holes advance to the May 18-23 NCAA Championship at Karsten Creek in Stillwater, Okla.

Here are the first-round results from the Tallahassee (Fla.), Madison (Wis.), Austin (Texas) and San Francisco regionals:

Tallahassee regional, at the Don Veller Seminole Golf Course & Club:

Leader (click here for full team scores): Washington (-15) 

Second place: Furman (-8)

In position: Alabama (-6), Clemson (-3), Tennessee (-3), Wake Forest (-3)

Work to do: Florida State (-2), Georgia (-1), Vanderbilt (+1), Arizona (+2)

Individual leader (click here for full individual scores): Wenyung Keh, Washington (-9)

Skinny: The Huskies, who won the 2016 NCAA Championship, were propelled on Day 1 by Keh, who opened with a school- and regional-record-tying 63. They also got strong contributions from Sarah Rhee (67) and Julianne Alvarez (70), both of whom were on the title-winning team. Host Florida State had only one player break par in the opening round, while Arizona, the 3 seed in the regional, got off to a shaky start but is only five shots off the top-6 bubble.

Article Tags: NCAA, NCAA Golf, College golf, college

How to watch The Players Championship on TV and online

By Golf Channel DigitalMay 7, 2018, 6:30 pm

It's Players Championship week. Here is your guide to getting complete coverage on TV and online:

(All times Eastern and airing on Golf Channel, unless otherwise noted; live stream link in parentheses)

Monday, May 7
7-9AM: Morning Drive (stream.golfchannel.com)
7-9PM: Live From The Players (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)

Tuesday, May 8
7-9AM: Morning Drive (stream.golfchannel.com)
9AM-5PM: Live From The Players (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)
7-9PM: Live From The Players (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)

Wednesday, May 9
7-9AM: Morning Drive (stream.golfchannel.com)
9AM-5PM: Live From The Players (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)
7-9PM: Live From The Players (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)

Thursday, May 10
7-9AM: Morning Drive (stream.golfchannel.com)
9AM-1PM: Live From The Players (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)
1-7PM: The Players Championship, Day 1 live coverage (www.golfchannel.com/pgastream)
1-7PM: The Players, Simulcast with ShotLink stats (www.golfchannel.com/pgashotlink)
1-7PM: The Players, Launch pad, 14th-hole analysis (www.golfchannel.com/pgalaunchpad)
1-7PM: The Players, Featured groups, TBD (www.golfchannel.com/pgafeatured)
7-9PM: Live From The Players (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)

Friday, May 11
7-9AM: Morning Drive (stream.golfchannel.com)
9AM-1PM: Live From The Players (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)
1-7PM: The Players Championship, Day 2 live coverage (www.golfchannel.com/pgastream)
1-7PM: The Players, Simulcast with ShotLink stats (www.golfchannel.com/pgashotlink)
1-7PM: The Players, Launch pad, 14th-hole analysis (www.golfchannel.com/pgalaunchpad)
1-7PM: The Players, Featured groups, TBD (www.golfchannel.com/pgafeatured)
7-9PM: Live From The Players (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)

Saturday, May 12
7-9AM: Morning Drive (stream.golfchannel.com)
9AM-2PM: Live From The Players (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)
2-7PM: The Players Championship (NBC), Day 3 live coverage (www.golfchannel.com/pganbcstream)
2-7PM: The Players, Simulcast with ShotLink stats (www.golfchannel.com/pgashotlink)
2-7PM: The Players, Launch pad, 14th-hole analysis (www.golfchannel.com/pgalaunchpad)
2-7PM: The Players, Featured groups, TBD (www.golfchannel.com/pgafeatured)
7-9PM: Live From The Players (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)

Sunday, May 13
7-9AM: Morning Drive (stream.golfchannel.com)
9AM-2PM: Live From The Players (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)
2-7PM: The Players Championship (NBC), Day 4 live coverage (www.golfchannel.com/pganbcstream)
2-7PM: The Players, Simulcast with ShotLink stats (www.golfchannel.com/pgashotlink)
2-7PM: The Players, Launch pad, 14th-hole analysis (www.golfchannel.com/pgalaunchpad)
2-7PM: The Players, Featured groups, TBD (www.golfchannel.com/pgafeatured)
7-9PM: Live From The Players (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)

