Tseng remains optimistic despite continued drought

By Randall MellJuly 12, 2018, 7:10 pm

Through all the frustration of struggling to regain the form that once made her the most dominant player in the women’s game, Yani Tseng hasn’t lost her determination.

That came out after she posted a 5-under-par 66 Thursday to take a share of the lead through the morning wave at the LPGA’s Marathon Classic.

The former world No. 1 is seeking her 16th LPGA title, her first in six years.

“It’s been a long time,” Tseng said. “I know it's still in there. I know I can still win a tournament. I just need to keep grinding and stay positive. Just feel like I've still got this.”

Tseng, 29, seeking her first top-10 finish in 70 starts, since tying for second at the HanaBank Championship in 2015, posted a bogey-free round. She was tied for the lead through the morning wave with I.K. Kim, Jacqui Concolino and Katelyn Dambaugh.

Tseng reigned as world No. 1 for 109 weeks back in the 2011 and ’13 seasons. A wayward driver led to some struggles, with a loss of confidence bleeding into other parts of her game. Though she enters this week at No. 258 in the world, she said she has felt promising improvements for some time. Her 66 was her lowest round on tour in 17 months, since she posted a 65 at the Honda LPGA Thailand early in 2017.

“I still enjoy the game, still love golf,” Tseng said. “Every year, I feel like just keep grinding, and I want to be here so bad. I want to win a tournament really bad. I've been playing good these couple years, I've just not been able to score.”

Tseng says her putting has been holding her back. She’s second in driving distance on tour (275.9 yards per game) this season, 38th in greens in regulation (70.9 percent) and 143rd in putts per GIR.

“Just need to get that putting going a little bit,” she said. “Today, I dropped a few.

“My game's better, my skill's better, my swing is better than when I was playing my best. I feel like it's more about the process now. I know if I stay patient, the results will come.”

Defending champ DeChambeau (shoulder) WDs from Deere

By Will GrayJuly 12, 2018, 10:30 pm

One year after earning his maiden PGA Tour title at TPC Deere Run, Bryson DeChambeau withdrew during the opening round of the John Deere Classic because of a shoulder injury.

DeChambeau struggled to get his title defense off the ground, making bogey on three of his first nine holes. He appeared to tweak his shoulder or neck while hitting a par-3 tee shot early in his round, then could only muster a one-handed finish after his tee shot on the par-3 16th. Already 3 over on his round, he withdrew from the tournament without hitting another shot:

After visiting the player performance trailer upon leaving the course, DeChambeau emerged to talk to reporters with his right shoulder in a large wrap.

"On 2 I hit the shot out of the rough on the right, and I just didn't feel great after that," DeChambeau said. "I probably overloaded the muscle, my delt. And that's something I've got to work on in the future, get it a little stronger so that stuff doesn't happen."

DeChambeau is in the midst of the best season of his career, with a playoff win at the Memorial serving as the highlight of five top-5 finishes since February. He currently holds the eighth spot in the U.S. Ryder Cup standings, with the top eight after next month's PGA Championship qualifying automatically for Paris.

DeChambeau withdrew from the Valspar Championship in March because of a back injury, but he told Golf Channel that he had not experienced previous issues with his shoulder.

"I think I've just got to take care of my body a little bit better," he said. "I'm learning more and more each year, almost every month, pretty much."

Ranked No. 22 in the world, DeChambeau is exempt for The Open next week at Carnoustie. He missed the cut last year at Royal Birkdale in his Open debut after earning the final spot in the field thanks to his John Deere victory.

DeChambeau plans to consult with a doctor Thursday to diagnose the injury and doesn't expect to arrive at Carnoustie until early next week.

"If I can get three or four days of good rest in, when I get there Monday night I'll evaluate it and see how I feel," he said. "Hopefully by next week I'll be ready to go."

Carner (79) not impressed with shooting her age

By Randall MellJuly 12, 2018, 9:08 pm

JoAnne Carner was back in “Big Mama” mode.

After the Hall of Famer striped the first tee shot in Thursday’s start to the inaugural U.S. Senior Women’s Open, she went out and shot her age.

But she was not as thrilled with her 79 as everyone else was.

The 43-time LPGA winner showed how competitive she remains expecting more.

“I hit some good shots, but I hit some awful shots, really,” Carner said. “I had some 6- and 7-irons into the greens and just really hit awful shots. One went in the water. I was fighting it all the way.”

Carner’s score impressed most everyone else. Her return to the game was enough for fans of the golden era Carner represents. At Chicago Golf Club in Wheaton, Ill., she walked 18 holes for the first time in more than a decade in competition. She made four birdies on the back nine after posting 43 on the front nine. She shot 1 under over the final five holes to shoot her age.

“It was good to get 1 under, but anyway . . .” Carner said.

Carner set the tone for a special day with her first tee shot.

“I wasn't as nervous as I thought I would be,” Carner said. “I think over here listening to the great national anthem sort of inspired everybody, so I got up and hit a good one.”

To set up a historic day for women’s golf.

Bowditch pays it forward by choosing young caddie

By Golf Channel DigitalJuly 12, 2018, 8:40 pm

Turns out Steven Bowditch was just trying to pay it forward when he found his caddie for this week’s John Deere Classic via Twitter.

A late entry into the field, the two-time PGA Tour winner selected local high schooler Elias Francque, who will turn 17 on Friday, to serve as his caddie for this week’s event. Bowditch told Golf Channel’s Chantel McCabe that it was “something I’ve always wanted to do” ever since a chance encounter years ago.

“When I was (Francque’s) age, I caddied for John Senden one time,” Bowditch told McCabe. “It was a memory that I’ll never forget. It really kick-started me a little bit and I’ve always wanted to do it. I thought it was a perfect opportunity. Just trying to make a kid smile for the week.”

Senden didn’t remember having a young Bowditch loop for him at one point, but it turns out that he, too, was trying to pay it forward. In 1987, as a youngster, he caddied in a one-day event for Ian Baker-Finch in Australia.

“He came out for a practice round, and we walked around and followed him,” Senden told McCabe. “I pulled his buggy up the last hole because it’s a steep hill. On Sunday, when he turned up to play, there were probably 30 juniors who wanted to caddie for him. So he said to us: ‘Who was the guy that pulled my bag up the hill?’ I said that was me, so I caddied for him that day.”

Three years ago, Baker-Finch, Senden and Bowditch played the Par 3 Contest together at the Masters. Until this week, they had no idea the coincidence.

“Pretty cool,” Senden said.

Mickelson: Backlash 'my own fault'; Woods match 'close'

By Will GrayJuly 12, 2018, 5:00 pm

It's been a "rough month" for Phil Mickelson - even by his own admission.

Mickelson opened the Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open with an even-par 70 at Gullane, and after the round spoke with reporters on a wide variety of subjects ranging from his rules controversy at last month's U.S. Open to his possible eight-figure money match with Tiger Woods.

Mickelson's deliberate strike of a moving ball on the 13th hole during the third round at Shinnecock Hills, along with his subsequent rationalization and apology, have hung like a cloud over the 48-year-old for several weeks. He was still answering questions about it last week at The Greenbrier, where he again ran afoul of the rules by tapping down some grass in front of a tee box and incurring a two-shot penalty during the final round.

Given time and space to contemplate where everything went wrong for him on Long Island, Mickelson told reporters that he has taken ownership of both his actions and the subsequent reaction from fans and media alike.

"Throughout my career, 25 years, there have been a lot of times where I have had to be accountable for decisions I did not make," Mickelson told reporters in Scotland. "And the reason why this has actually been easier, it was my own fault. Like this was my own fault. So the articles and the backlash is my own fault."

Mickelson spent the early part of the week getting in some advanced prep, playing Monday at Ryder Cup host site Le Golf National and Tuesday at Carnoustie, which next week will host The Open for the first time since 2007. He reportedly raved about both venues, even expressing a belief that a browned-out and firm Carnoustie will produce "one of the best Opens."

He also offered a hint that a $10 million match with Woods, the details of which were first reported last week by Golf.com, may be close to coming to fruition.

"Hopefully in the next week or two," Mickelson said. "I think we're close to having some stuff finalized."

