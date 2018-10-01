Getty Images

Upset Reed wanted to 'light the room up like Phil in ’14'

By Rex HoggardOctober 1, 2018, 11:25 am

SAINT-QUENTIN-EN-YVELINES, France – The last question at what had been a glum press conference was directed at Jordan Spieth and Patrick Reed.

The two Americans were asked if they were surprised not to have gotten paired together at the Ryder Cup considering their record as a team. Spieth, and U.S. captain Jim Furyk, explained that by splitting the two they ended up with what they thought were two power pairings, with Spieth playing with Justin Thomas and Reed with Tiger Woods.

Reed was never given a chance to answer the question – that is until he was contacted late on Sunday by the New York Times, and it turns out he had plenty to say.

“The issue’s obviously with Jordan not wanting to play with me,” Reed told the Times. “I don’t have any issue with Jordan. When it comes right down to it, I don’t care if I like the person I’m paired with or if the person likes me as long as it works and it sets up the team for success. He and I know how to make each other better. We know how to get the job done.”

Reed and Woods lost their Day 1 fourball match, and the player dubbed Captain America following his performance at the 2014 and ’16 Ryder Cups, was sat in the afternoon. After losing again with Woods on Saturday, Reed was benched for the final team session.

“For somebody as successful in the Ryder Cup as I am, I don’t think it’s smart to sit me twice,” Reed said.

Reed said he was surprised that Furyk didn’t alter his pairings after the Europeans took a 5-3 lead on Friday and described a “buddy system” decision-making process.

By contrast, Spieth explained to reporters that “we were totally involved with every decision that was made.” Reed was never given a chance to answer.

“I was looking at him like I was about to light the room up like Phil in ’14,” said Reed comparing his frustration to that of Phil Mickelson after the U.S. lost the ’14 matches.

Tanigawa eagles 18th to win Pure Insurance

By Associated PressOctober 1, 2018, 12:17 am

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. - Ken Tanigawa made a 30-foot eagle putt on the par-5 18th at Pebble Beach to win the Pure Insurance Championship on Sunday for his first PGA Tour Champions title.

Making his 18th Champions start after earning his tour card at Q-school, the 50-year-old Tanigawa closed with an even-par-72 to beat Kirk Triplett and Marco Dawson by a stroke.

Tanigawa finished at 10-under 205, also making a long eagle putt on his final hole Saturday at Poppy Hills to take a two-stroke lead into the final round. The former UCLA player went through Q-school as a re-instated amateur and turned professional again at the start of the season.

Triplett had a 70. He birdied the 18th after bogeying 16 and 17.

Dawson saved par on 18 for a 71.

The professional players were paired with juniors from The First Tee program.

Lefty goes 0-2 but still a 'legend' to Bubba

By Grill Room TeamSeptember 30, 2018, 10:12 pm

The United States lost their sixth consecutive Ryder Cup on foreign soil in Paris on Sunday.

Captain's pick and Ryder Cup veteran Phil Mickelson played in only two matches - on Day 1 in foursomes alongside Bryson DeChambeau and in Sunday singles, where he fell to Francesco Molinari to go 0-2 for the week.

Even still, Mickelson seemed in good spirits Sunday night, where he and other Team USA members seemed to let their hair down after a grueling and intense week.

Bubba Watson was on hand to capture one of Mickelson's newly minted signature moves - the high kick.

Despite not coming through for Team USA on the course this week, Watson maintains Mickelson is a 'legend.'

Emotional Rahm beats Woods: 'Grew up watching that guy'

By Will GraySeptember 30, 2018, 7:49 pm

SAINT-QUENTIN-EN-YVELINES, France – Jon Rahm is known for his fiery on-course demeanor. But after taking down his childhood idol to notch his first-ever Ryder Cup point, the Spaniard was reduced to tears.

Rahm drew the unenviable task of taking on Tiger Woods in Sunday’s singles play, but he took the opening hole with a birdie and never trailed the rest of the way. He closed out Woods, 2 and 1, on the 17th green before unleashing a rarely-seen side of his emotions.

Rahm explained that part of his reaction was the fact that a fan on No. 17 shouted to him in Spanish to “do it for Seve,” bringing back the memory of the late Seve Ballesteros who died years before Rahm turned pro. But another aspect was the magnitude of facing (and defeating) Woods just days after the 42-year-old got back into the winner’s circle on the PGA Tour.

“I mean, I grew up watching that guy,” Rahm said. “Last week I was making a video at the top of the East Lake clubhouse, just watching him win his 80th event. The list goes on and on. To play the golf I did, barely missed any shots, got up early, and to clinch it the way I did after the missed putt on 16, it’s a lot of emotions.”

Rahm was a part of the first group in Friday’s morning fourballs session, but he entered Sunday’s play as one of just two Europeans without a point after also dropping a match on Saturday. Both he and Thorbjorn Olesen were able to add to their ledger on the final day as the Europeans turned a 10-6 lead into a 17 ½ to 10 ½ beatdown.

While Rahm basked in the team victory, he’ll also leave Le Golf National with a treasured memory after taking on one of the greatest players ever and coming out on top.

“For Jon to go out in his first Ryder Cup single and beat Tiger Woods, you know, that’s a pretty cool thing that you’ll have for the rest of your life,” said European captain Thomas Bjorn. “Knowing that on the biggest stage, against the best player that’s ever played, I can stand up and do great things.”

Garcia (3-1) becomes highest ever Ryder Cup point earner

By Will GraySeptember 30, 2018, 7:34 pm

SAINT-QUENTIN-EN-YVELINES, France – Sergio Garcia came to Le Golf National this week as the most scrutinized combatant on either side. He left as the most prolific winner in Ryder Cup history.

Garcia’s addition by Thomas Bjorn received plenty of scorn given his lack of form over the last few months and the strength of other possible candidates left at home. But the Spaniard delivered in a big way, going 3-1 while helping Europe to a 17 ½ to 10 ½ victory.

That individual mark included a 2-and-1 win over Rickie Fowler in Sunday’s singles play, a full point that vaulted him past Sir Nick Faldo as the highest point earner in tournament history. Faldo amassed 25 points for both Great Britain and Ireland and Europe, but Garcia has now earned 25 ½ with a career record of 22-12-7.

“I think Sergio’s Ryder Cup story tells its own,” Thomas Bjorn said. “It’s a whole thing of its own, and it’s a brilliant story. It’s a fantastic achievement.”

Garcia made his Ryder Cup debut in 1999, and he has now been on six different victorious teams. After countryman Jose Maria Olazabal took him under his wing in the early stage of his Ryder Cup career, this week it was Garcia’s turn to mentor Spaniard Jon Rahm during an event where the Europeans finished seven points ahead of the U.S.

Rahm took care of business against Tiger Woods, and immediately after went to watch Garcia’s match with Fowler as Faldo’s record was broken.

“Even before the tournament, standing on the same team as him, it’s a dream come true,” Rahm said. “So I think I speak on behalf of everybody, it’s an honor to be here witnessing Ryder Cup history.”

