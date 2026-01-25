After Dubai win, Patrick Reed remains LIV free agent; does he see pathway back to PGA Tour?

Patrick Reed has yet to formalize a new contract with LIV Golf.

Reed revealed his status with the Saudi-backed circuit on Sunday following his four-shot victory at the DP World Tour’s Hero Dubai Desert Classic. The 35-year-old Reed has played on LIV as a member of 4Aces GC since June 2022, though he’s currently a free agent with fewer than two weeks remaining until LIV’s 2026 season opener in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

“We’re still finalizing the contract,” Reed said. “We’re not complete on that yet.”

“It’s one of those things that I don’t like to talk business and stuff while I’m playing, and so it’s like Monday through Wednesday is the only time to really talk about it,” he added. And so, it’s just kind of one of those things that, you know, getting here this week, I knew that once Thursday got here, just focus on golf and golf only. You know, starting tonight and tomorrow, we’ll get back to talking and things like that.”

Reed is in the field for next week’s DP World Tour event, the Bapco Energies Bahrain Championship, meaning these next few days will be important for Reed’s LIV future. Despite the uncertainty, though, Reed is expecting to re-sign.

“I haven’t talked to the team back home or anything like that,” Reed said. “But at the moment, I plan on teeing it up there in Riyadh, and I’d be surprised if we’re not.”

In four previous years on LIV, Reed has finished seventh or better in points three times while capturing his first individual title, at LIV Dallas, last season. He’s also stayed busy outside the league, teeing it up 18 times in world-ranked events last year, one year after logging 10 starts outside of LIV. Ten of his events last year came on the DPWT, of which Reed is an honorary lifetime member, though still subject to fines related to his involvement with LIV.

Reed said earlier this week that he was prepared to pay whatever necessary to keep playing on the European circuit.

“So be it,” he said. “I’m not going to allow that to deter me from showing support and playing on this tour.”

After Sunday’s win, Reed is projected to vault back inside the top 30 in the Official World Golf Ranking. He had slipped outside the top 125 early last year before a solo third at the Masters and later a T-3 at the DPWT’s flagship event, the BMW PGA.

If Reed does not end up back with LIV, he sees a pathway back to the PGA Tour through the DPWT. Brooks Koepka makes his return to the PGA Tour this Thursday at the Farmers Insurance Open, a result of Koepka applying for and being welcomed back through the Tour’s Returning Member Program. Reed did not meet that criteria, which only included major winners since 2022; Reed’s Masters win came in 2018.

“I mean, good golf takes care of itself, right,” Reed said. “It’s always kind of been that way from Day 1. … You play well in high school, that’s what got you college scholarships. You play really well in college, that got you sponsors to hopefully playing on Tour. And then you play well at Q-School and on Tour and that gets you a card on the PGA Tour and so forth and so forth.

“If I ended up not playing on LIV this year, obviously it would be one of those things that I would be out here playing more on this tour (DPWT) and trying to secure one of those spots in the top 10 [in the Race to Dubai] and allow myself to get back on the PGA Tour.”