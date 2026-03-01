Skip navigation
Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
HSBC Women’s World Championship
Investec SA Open Championship
119 Visa Argentina Open
PGA TOUR
LPGA
News
Videos
Airtimes
Golf Channel 24/7
Golf Channel Schedule
Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav
College Golf Talk
Golf Today
PGA TOUR
LPGA Tour
NCAA
DP World Tour highlights 2026: Investec South African Open Championship, final round
March 1, 2026 02:11 PM
The Golf Central desk breaks down Casey Jarvis' victory at the 2026 Investec South African Open Championship and what it means to the major schedule this year.
01:30
DP World Tour highlights 2026: Investec South African Open Championship, Round 2
01:29
DP World Tour highlights 2026: Investec South African Open Championship, Round 1
04:04
Schott beats Reed, Hill in wild playoff in Bahrain
58
Koepka follows Silverman for back-to-back hole-outs on 14
05:18
LPGA Tour highlights 2026: HSBC Women’s World Championship, final round
01:29
Moving Day: Lowry rises to the top at Cognizant
11:41
PGA Tour highlights 2026: Cognizant Classic, Round 3
05:53
Aussies Green and Lee grab 54-hole LPGA lead in Singapore
05:34
Can Lowry finally seal the deal at Cognizant Classic?
03:36
Smotherman stoked for Sunday opportunity at PGA National
24:05
Tiger Woods, 30 Years of Influence: Full Spieth interview
04:33
Tiger Woods and Jordan Spieth, Part 4: The Grand Slam
02:47
‘It’s you': After fairway standoff, going second works for Smotherman
48
‘Sky’ Walker with the eagle hole-out at Cognizant
10:08
PGA Tour highlights 2026: Cognizant Classic, Round 2
02:13
Smotherman carries 36-hole lead for first time on PGA Tour
58
Déjà vu for Stanger with second hole-out for eagle
02:09
Fat Perez relives euro-step celebration at Players
01:05
‘Adrian Peterson of crows': Bird jukes out Gerard
50
Jimmy likes hole-outs: Stanger with the eagle-2
57
Gerard goes shin deep in mud for approach shot
11:21
Koepka makes adjustment, hot putter leads to 66
05:12
LPGA Tour highlights 2026: HSBC Women’s World Championship, Round 2
10:43
PGA Tour highlights 2026: Cognizant Classic, Round 1
01:58
Zalatoris withdraws from Cognizant with ankle injury
02:01
Echavarria gets help from putter, shoots 8-under 63 at Cognizant
01:54
Brooks Koepka’s putting struggles continue at Cognizant Classic
43
Ford holes three straight shots from off the green at PGA National
01:00
Opening-round wizard: Daniel Berger does it again at PGA National with 4-under 67
53
Bear Trap ensnares David Ford who takes drop to escape mud on 17
58
Cognizant highs and lows: Woodland buries long birdie putt, Kizzire suffers brutal lip out
01:43
‘Unconscious on the greens': Smotherman on first round success at Cognizant
05:10
LPGA Tour highlights 2026: HSBC Women’s World Championship, Round 1
