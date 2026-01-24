Patrick Reed leads by four as Rory McIlroy fades at Dubai Desert Classic

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Patrick Reed will take a four-stroke lead into the final round of the Dubai Desert Classic after shooting 5-under 67 on Saturday, as Rory McIlroy’s chances of a record-extending fifth title virtually disappeared.

Reed, the former Masters champion who now plays on the LIV Golf circuit, tapped in at No. 18 for his seventh birdie of the third round at Emirates Golf Club to move onto 14-under 202 for the week.

Leading the chase was David Puig, another LIV player, who shot 66 to jump to second place. A further shot back was Viktor Hovland, who had a 65 that tied the lowest round of the day, and Andy Sullivan (71).

“I know it’s not going to be easy, it never is, and doesn’t matter how big of a lead you have,” said Reed, who won nine times on the PGA Tour — including at Augusta National in 2018 — before joining LIV in 2022.

As a LIV player, the American won LIV Golf in Dallas last year and then in Hong Kong on the Asian Tour in 2024.

As for No. 2-ranked McIlroy, the tournament headliner started the round seven strokes behind overnight leader Reed and talking up his chances of a weekend charge on a course where he has won four times.

The Northern Irishman made par on each of his first nine holes and bogeyed the last after missing a 2-foot par putt to shoot 71, and was 11 back.

Tommy Fleetwood, ranked No. 3, has yet to break par this week after adding a 73 to rounds of 73 and 72.

Another high-profile name, Tyrrell Hatton, made six bogeys in a 76 to drop to a tie for 42nd.

Puig has already won on the European tour in the 2026 season — at the Australian PGA Championship in November — and the 24-year-old Spaniard was tied for third at the Dubai Invitational last week.

Hovland eyes second title

Hovland’s last win on the European tour was at the Dubai Desert Classic in 2022, when he started the final round six back and triumphed in a playoff over Richard Bland.

The No. 14-ranked Norwegian has changed his swing in recent years and still doesn’t feel entirely comfortable, despite being bogey-free on Saturday.

“Still doesn’t feel like I can stand on the tee and kind of swing for the fences and swing loosely,” said Hovland, who is playing his first event of 2026. “It’s all very contrived and manufactured, and it happened to go straight today. If I get off the tee and in a decent position, I can really do some damage.

“But I really would like to be able to stand on the tee box and swing hard and know that the ball is going to go fairly straight.”