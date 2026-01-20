PGA Show: Bridgestone’s new Tour B X ball already a winner as it makes official debut

Bridgestone Golf’s official unveiling of its new golf ball came Tuesday morning ahead of the PGA Merchandise Show’s Demo Day.

The ball itself? Well, it’s already a winner.

Not only did Matt Kuchar use Bridgestone’s 2026 Tour B X with Mindset ball while capturing the PNC Championship last December with son Cameron, but Chris Gotterup recently employed the ball for his season-opening victory at the PGA Tour’s Sony Open.

Gotterup had been using the ball under its previous name, the VS Black Proto with Mindset.

In releasing the new Tour B X, which is recommended for players who possess a clubhead speed of at least 105 mph, Bridgestone unveils a new internal construction called VeloSurge, a core-mantle technology that is designed to increase ball speed without sacrificing spin and control.

The BrainTrust has it all figured out, and I like trying to keep up. The new TOUR B series is built on some pretty big ideas, and the performance speaks for itself.



Now if I could just get that buggy approval from Mr. Woods! #NewTOURB pic.twitter.com/N8sxvNvlJt — Harry Hall (@HarryHall) January 20, 2026

According to Bridgestone, it went through 20 material formulations and over 240 prototypes in developing VeloSurge. It shared some numbers from the innovation last November, revealing an average increase of 2.3 mph in ball speed and 8.7 yards of distance compared to the 2024 ball.

Tiger Woods is expected to join Gotterup and Kuchar, among others, in playing the 2026 Tour B X whenever he returns to competition.

“For me, I want it to go farther, I want it to be better in crosswinds, but give me more spin around the greens,” Woods said. “That’s a utopian kind of greed, but that’s what I would like to have.”

This new TOUR B is something special. I demand a lot from the R&D team at @bridgestonegolf, and I’ve experienced the technology, seen the performance, and I’m excited about what’s coming this season. I’m looking forward to putting it in play soon and trust me, you’re going to… pic.twitter.com/JUVR7ktLbN — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) January 20, 2026

VeloSurge will also be used on construction of the XS, RX and RXS versions of the 2026 B Series ball, which is officially available on Jan. 30 at a price of $54.99 per dozen.