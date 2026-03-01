Cognizant Classic 2026 prize money: Full payout from $9.6 million purse
Published March 1, 2026 10:00 AM
PGA Tour highlights 2026: Cognizant Classic, Round 3
Extended highlights from the third round of the PGA Tour's 2026 Cognizant Classic, where scores were low and Shane Lowry and Austin Smotherman share the lead at PGA National.
The PGA Tour’s first of four straight events in the Sunshine State, the Cognizant Classic, offers a $9.6 million purse.
The winner on the Champion Course at PGA National will receive $1,728,000. A solo-second will earn seven figures as well.
Here’s how the full purse will be paid out in Palm Beach Gardens (will be updated with individual payouts after play’s conclusion):
- WIN: $1.728 million
- 2: $1.0464 million
- 3: $662,400
- 4: $470,400
- 5: $393,600
- 6: $348,000
- 7: $324,000
- 8: $300,000
- 9: $280,800
- 10: $261,600
- 11: $242,200
- 12: $223,200
- 13: $204,000
- 14: $184,800
- 15: $175,200
- 16: $165,600
- 17: $156,000
- 18: $146,400
- 19: $136,800
- 20: $127,200
- 21: $117,600
- 22: $108,000
- 23: $100,320
- 24: $92,640
- 25: $84,960
- 26: $77,280
- 27: $74,400
- 28: $71,520
- 29: $68,640
- 30: $65,760
- 31: $62,880
- 32: $60,000
- 33: $57,120
- 34: $54,720
- 35: $52,320
- 36: $49,920
- 37: $47,520
- 38: $45,600
- 39: $43,680
- 40: $41,760
- 41: $39,840
- 42: $37,920
- 43: $36,000
- 44: $34,080
- 45: $32,160
- 46: $30,240
- 47: $28,320
- 48: $26,784
- 49: $25,440
- 50: $24,627
- 51: $24,096
- 52: $23,520
- 53: $23,136
- 54: $22,752
- 55: $22,560
- 56: $22,368
- 57: $22,176
- 58: $21,984
- 59: $21,792
- 60: $21,600
- 61: $21,408
- 62: $21,216
- 63: $21,024
- 64: $20,832
- 65: $20,640
- 66: $20,448
- 67: $20,256
- 68: $20,064
- 69: $19,872
- 70: $19,680
- 71: $19,488
- 72: $19,296
- 73: $19,104
- 74: $18,912
- 75: $18,720