Brooke Henderson’s sister to relinquish caddie duties after LPGA season opener

Brooke Henderson will debut a new caddie early this season.

According to Sportsnet’s Adam Stanley, Henderson’s sister and longtime looper, Brittany, will relinquish the bag following next week’s Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions in Orlando, Florida. Brittany and her husband, Zach, are expecting their first child this June.

Together, the Henderson sisters have combined for 13 LPGA wins, all but one of Brooke’s 14 career victories on the tour. Brittany tried professional golf herself for several years; she played in the first event at Brooke won, as a Monday qualifier at the 2015 Cambia Portland Classic. Brittany began caddying that next year.

Replacing Brittany will be veteran John Killeen, who has caddied for Cristie Kerr and Juli Inkster, among others.