LPGA Tour highlights 2026: HSBC Women’s World Championship, Round 2

Can Jeeno Thitikul win her first LPGA Tour major in 2026?

Beth Ann Nichols, senior writer at Golfweek, joins Golf Today to discuss Jeeno Thitikul's eighth LPGA Tour victory at Thailand's Siam Country Club Old Course last weekend and what it means to the 23-year-old's chances to win her first major in 2026. Nichols also talks Lydia Ko's career and gives a player to watch this season on the LPGA Tour.