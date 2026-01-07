Chevron Championship moving to Memorial Park, LPGA confirms

The LPGA’s first major has a new home.

The tour announced Wednesday that the Chevron Championship, scheduled for April 23-26, will relocate from Carlton Woods to Memorial Park Golf Course just outside Houston.

“Chevron’s partnership continues to set a standard for what it means to invest in women’s golf — not just as a championship, but as a platform to inspire and grow the game,” said LPGA commissioner Craig Kessler. “Moving the Chevron Championship to Memorial Park Golf Course strengthens that vision. It brings the event closer to the heart of Houston, connecting more fans and communities to our athletes, and helping ensure this major — a tradition that began in 1972 — continues to shine as one of the game’s most meaningful stages.”

The event has been held the last three years at Carlton Woods in The Woodlands after a controversial exit from longtime host Mission Hills in the California desert. Memorial Park, which currently hosts the PGA Tour’s Houston Open, brings the women’s major closer to title sponsor Chevron’s corporate headquarters.

The planned move was first reported by Golfweek in November.

Last year’s event at Carlton Woods, eventually won by Mao Saigo, was partially overshadowed by multiple players launching approach shots into the 18th hole grandstand as a backstop. In other years, the Chevron failed to generate much of a spectator turnout, especially when compared to the 51 years at well-attended Mission Hills.

The men’s Houston Open will be played about a month prior to the LPGA major, allowing tournament organizers to use a similar footprint and fan experience.