Hilton Grand Vacations TOC 2026: How to watch, celebrities, format and prize money

The LPGA Tour season begins this week with the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions. Here’s some need-to-know information:

When and where is the Hilton Grand Vacations TOC?

Jan. 29 through Feb. 1. Both LPGA professionals and celebrities will play four rounds across Lake Nona Golf & Country Club in Orlando, Florida (par 72, 6,624 yards).

How to watch the Hilton Grand Vacations TOC

(All times EST)

Jan. 29



Jan. 30



Jan. 31



Feb. 1



1-2PM: Peacock

2-4PM: NBC



Who is in the field at the Hilton Grand Vacations TOC?

The field is open to LPGA Tour winners over the last two seasons. There are 39 players scheduled to compete this week, thanks to the plethora of different winners on tour last season.

Click here for the updated field.

Which celebrities are playing this year at Lake Nona?

The field includes professional athletes, Hall of Fame members, actors, musicians and TV personalities. Some notables include: Marcus Allen, Ray Allen, Brandi Chastain, Don Cheadle, Roger Clemens, Mardy Fish, Aaron Hicks, Urban Meyer, Albert Puljos, Alfonso Ribeiro, Emmitt Smith, John Smoltz and Annika Sorenstam.

Click here for the full celebrity list.

How does the Hilton Grand Vacations TOC format work?

The pros will compete over 72 holes of stroke play with no cut. The celebrities will play alongside the LPGA’s best, but not as partners. There is a standalone celeb tournament using the modified Stableford format for four rounds:

Double bogey(+) – 0 points

Bogey – 1 point

Par – 2 points

Birdie – 3 points

Eagle – 5 points

Hole-in-One – 8 points

Albatross – 10 points

The player with the most points at the conclusion of the tournament will be the champion.

What is the Hilton Grand Vacations TOC purse and prize money?

The purse for the pros is $2.1 million with $300,000 going to the winner. The celebrities will compete for a $500,000 purse with the winner getting $100,000.

Who won the 2025 Hilton Grand Vacations TOC?

A Lim Kim led from start to finish and held off a Sunday charge by Nelly Korda to win her third career LPGA title.

In the celebrity division, former NHL player Joe Pavelski had 36 points in Stableford scoring and won by five points over Jeff McNeil of the New York Mets.