How to watch Caitlin Clark in the LPGA’s 2025 Annika pro-am

WNBA star Caitlin Clark will be playing The Annika pro-am for the second consecutive year on Wednesday.

Clark competed last year in Belleair, Florida, playing alongside Nelly Korda for the first nine holes and then tournament host Annika Sorenstam for the back nine. She also played the following week in the PGA Tour’s RSM Classic pro-am.

The 23-year-old missed the majority of the WNBA season because of a groin injury and ankle sprain, but she’s ready to test her golf game again.

And, she’s bringing some friends.

Fellow Indiana Fever stars Sophie Cunningham and Lexie Hull will be celebrity caddies at Pelican Golf Club, along with soccer legend Briana Scurry and NASCAR’s Carson Hocevar.

Clark will again play alongside Korda for the opening nine holes Wednesday and then with sponsor invite Lauryn Nguyen for the second nine.

“Golf Today” will have live action, highlights and an interview with Clark during its Wednesday coverage, which begins at 11 a.m. EST.