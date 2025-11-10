What you need to know about Kai Trump’s LPGA debut

As Kai Trump prepares to compete in her first LPGA tournament, The Annika driven by Gainbridge at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Florida, here are some answers to frequently asked questions about the 18-year-old granddaughter of President Donald Trump:

How did she get into this field?

Trump was named as one of three sponsor exemptions, along with Northwestern grad Lauryn Nguyen and current Wake Forest senior Anne-Sterre den Dunnen. Trump’s specific exemption was allotted to the tournament host, Pelican Golf Club. After Trump was announced, Annika Sorenstam said, “I support it. We are all about growing the game, especially to young girls. She has a bright future and is committed to the University of Miami to play next year. Kai has a tremendous social media following which we feel will help elevate our event and ultimately the game.”

How many social-media followers does she have?

Trump boasts nearly 9 million followers between her YouTube, Instagram, TikTok and X accounts. She has 2.5 million alone on Instagram and 1.35 million YouTube.

Where does she go to school?

Trump attends the Benjamin School in Palm Beach, Florida – the same private high school as Charlie Woods – though she did not play for the Bucs at the FHSAA Class 1A, District 13 tournament or the FHSAA Class 1A, Region 4 tournament. Benjamin will compete this week at the FHSAA Class 1A Championship, set for Friday and Saturday at Mission Inn Resort in Howey-in-the-Hills, Florida.

Benjamin School Athletics

Is she going to play college golf?

Trump is verbally committed to the University of Miami, where she’s set to join the Hurricanes in Fall 2026. She celebrated signing day last week with her Benjamin School classmates, though she can’t officially sign until the early signing period begins on Wednesday. Miami, coached by former Florida assistant Janice Olivencia and assistant Jim Garren, is ranked 68th in the country after the fall season, which currently has the Hurricanes on the outside looking in for an at-large bid to a 2026 NCAA regional.

What other big tournaments has she played in?

Before this week, Trump’s most notable start came last March at the Junior Invitational at Sage Valley, which is an elite junior tournament consisting of the best junior players from around the world. Trump shot 89-79-83-89 to finish at 52 over, last place by 22 shots. Other than that, she’s played mostly state and local events, with her best ranked finish coming on the Hurricane Junior Tour earlier this year when she finished runner-up. The Annika will be, by far, the biggest tournament of her career.

Where is she ranked among junior players?

Trump is ranked No. 461 in the Rolex AJGA rankings, No. 1,083 in The Universal Golf Ranking and No. 1,288 by Junior Golf Scoreboard.

What is the scouting report on her game?

Coaches who have watched Trump play note her tall and athletic frame, above-average speed and impressive wedge game, though they all seem to agree that Trump still has much to develop before they can see her contributing regularly at the Division-I level. Trump’s start at Pelican will show everyone a lot about where her game stacks up to the best players in the world.

Who will caddie for her?

Former junior prodigy Allan Kournikova, the younger brother of former tennis sensation Anna Kournikova. Kournikova, now 21, won three straight U.S. Kids Golf World Championships and appeared in the Netflix documentary, “The Short Game,” though while he went on to win at the AJGA level, he decided not to play college golf. Kournikova and Trump are friends and frequent golf partners.

Will she have a press conference?

Yes. Trump is currently scheduled to meet with the media at 2 p.m. ET Tuesday at Pelican Golf Club.

Will her grandfather attend the tournament?

As of now, no plans have been announced for Donald Trump to be on site at Pelican Golf Club.