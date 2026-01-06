Skip navigation
Women's-only TGL league set to launch this winter

  
Published January 6, 2026 12:23 PM
A women’s version of TGL is coming later this year.

What has been long rumored was made official Tuesday as the LPGA and TMRW Sports announced the formation of WTGL, a team golf competition that will feature the best women’s players.

Expected to launch this winter, following the end of the LPGA season, the WTGL — like its male counterparts — will feature teams of players in head-to-head match play that compete at the SoFi Center in south Florida.

“I’ve seen how new formats can engage audiences while showcasing both athlete personality and performance, and WTGL brings that spirit of innovation to the women’s game,” LPGA commissioner Craig Kessler said. “It creates another global stage for our athletes – on that helps fans connect more deeply with them and continues to elevate the visibility and growth of women’s golf.”

Additional details, such as the players, teams, investors and TV partners involved, will be announced in the coming months.