World No. 1 highlights first five players named as part of WGTL

The WTGL is getting something the TGL doesn’t currently have: the world No. 1.

Thailand’s Jeeno Thitikul was announced Monday as one of five initial players for TMRW Sports’ new women’s indoor golf league. She’ll be joined by Lexi Thompson, who was part of the WGTL’s unveiling, as well as Lydia Ko, Charley Hull and Brooke Henderson.

The inaugural WGTL season is set to begin this winter.

“WTGL will be a global stage to showcase LPGA Tour stars, and this first wave of committed players represents that opportunity with some of the world’s best,” said Mike McCarley, founder and CEO of TMRW Sports. “These players will thrive in WTGL’s competitive environment as fans will witness their skill and connect more deeply with their personalities through the unprecedented access the league delivers with every player mic’d in the modern match play team format.”