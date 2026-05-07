‘Holy ...': Michelle Wie West (82) feels the nerves in LPGA return at Mizuho

Michelle Wie West is back in the game. And she’s already feeling all of its highs and lows after just 18 holes.

But can she swear during the down moments? Turns out, she’d prefer to spell.

“I wasn’t nervous going in, and I get to the first tee and I’m like, ‘Holy s- - -!’ I now spell my curse words because I’m a mom,” Wie West said. “I was like, ‘Wow.’ Hole all of a sudden looks so small. Got to a 2-footer and I’m like, ‘I’m not going to hit the hole. No way.’”

Wie West, who shot a 10-over 82 during her first round at the Mizuho Americas Open and currently sits in dead last, parred her first hole.

From there, she bogeyed the next three holes on her front nine before a triple bogey on the par-5 fifth and a double on the par-4 ninth dropped her to 8 over on the tournament.

“The greens are very tough as it is. I got so nervy out there. I think I was just shocked at how nervous I got, then double down on these greens are tough,” Wie West said, citing putting woes to reporters at Mountain Ridge Country Club as the primary reason behind her slow start.

It was not all cuss words and bogeys though for the 36-year-old major winner and tournament host, who happened to be playing in her first competitive round since the 2023 U.S. Open.

Wie West, who had her husband Jonnie caddying for her Thursday and is playing in this year’s U.S. Open at Riviera, birdied Nos. 13 and 15. It was a sign of good things to come, she believes.

“So happy that I played today ahead of the U.S. Open. I think — I mean, as much practice as you can do, as many money games as you can play, there is literally nothing in the world that compares to the first round of a tournament,” she explained,

“So I thought today was great experience. I felt like the back nine I made some good putts, hit some good shots, almost brought it back to single digits,” Wie West added. “I’m excited for tomorrow. Just going to try to go as low as possible and keep acquiring those feels.”

Ah, the many highs and lows.

“My husband was talking me off the ledge the whole round,” admitted Wie West, who is in the Mizuho field as a sponsor invite. “Golf can take you places, and I went places today. But, you know, it’s just — you got to see the big picture at the end of the day. I’m so proud of what we built here. I feel extremely lucky to have the opportunity to have the space to play today.

“The back nine I made some good birdies. Putting felt a lot better. If you ever see me putt right-hand low ever again, just yell from outside the ropes, ‘Don’t do it!’