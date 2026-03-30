Augusta National Women’s Amateur 2026: First-round tee times, groupings
Published March 30, 2026 03:11 PM
The Augusta National Women’s Amateur begins Wednesday at Champions Retreat Golf Club in Evans, Georgia.
Seventy-two of the top players in amateur golf will play 36 holes before a cut is made to the low 30 and ties. The qualifiers will advance to the final round on Saturday at Augusta National Golf Club.
Here’s a look at the tee times and groupings for Round 1 (all times EDT; click here for how to watch).
Tee No. 1
- 8 a.m.: Brooke Biermann, Ai Goto, Emily Odwin
- 8:12 a.m.: Rocio Tejedo, Catherine Rao, Charlotte Back
- 8:23 a.m.: Grace Kilcrease, Vanessa Borovilos, Yurina Hiroyoshi
- 8:35 a.m.: Huai-Chien Hsu, Catherine Park, Dianna Lee
- 8:46 a.m.: Nikki Oh, Raegan Denton, Elise Lee
- 8:58 a.m.: Seojin Park, Mackenzie Lee, Clarisa Temelo
- 9:09 a.m.: Prim Prachnakorn, Sara Brentcheneff, Chloe Kovelesky
- 9:21 a.m.: Amanda Sambach, Arianna Lau, Elizabeth Rudisill
- 9:32 a.m.: Marie Eline Madsen, Jasmine Koo, Camille Min-Gaultier
- 9:44 a.m.: Kiara Romero, Andrea Revuelta, Eila Galitsky
- 9:55 a.m.: Soomin Oh, Rianne Malixi, Megha Ganne
- 10:07 a.m.: Tsubasa Kajitani, Lily Reitter, Reagan Zibilski
Tee No. 10
- 8 a.m.: Andie Smith, Eunseo Choi, Aira Nagasawa
- 8:12 a.m.: Paula Martin Sampedro, Maria Jose Marin, Anna Davis
- 8:23 a.m.: Patience Rhodes, Asterisk Talley, Aphrodite Deng
- 8:35 a.m.: Megan Streicher, Megan Propeck, Kary Hollenbaugh
- 8:46 a.m.: Avery Weed, Veronika Kedronova, Beth Coulter
- 8:58 a.m.: Louise Landgraf, Karen Tsuru, Katelyn Kong
- 9:09 a.m.: Bailey Shoemaker, Gyubeen Kim, Amelie Zalsman
- 9:21 a.m.: Anna Fang, Anna Iwanaga, Ava Merrill
- 9:32 a.m.: Ashley Yun, Macy Pate, Yunseo Yang
- 9:44 a.m.: Meja Örtengren, Cayetana Fernandez Garcia-Poggio, Farah O’Keefe
- 9:55 a.m.: Scarlett Schremmer, Lauren Kim, Yujie Liu
- 10:07 a.m.: Kyra Ly, Achiraya Sriwong, Kelly Xu
After Talley initially planned to use fellow top-ranked junior Miles Russell on the bag for this week’s Augusta National Women’s Amateur, Russell went and tied for 15th on Sunday at the Korn Ferry Tour’s Club Car Championship to earn another start this week.