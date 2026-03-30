Augusta National Women’s Amateur 2026: First-round tee times, groupings

The Augusta National Women’s Amateur begins Wednesday at Champions Retreat Golf Club in Evans, Georgia.

Seventy-two of the top players in amateur golf will play 36 holes before a cut is made to the low 30 and ties. The qualifiers will advance to the final round on Saturday at Augusta National Golf Club.

Here’s a look at the tee times and groupings for Round 1 (all times EDT; click here for how to watch).

Tee No. 1

8 a.m.: Brooke Biermann, Ai Goto, Emily Odwin

8:12 a.m.: Rocio Tejedo, Catherine Rao, Charlotte Back

8:23 a.m.: Grace Kilcrease, Vanessa Borovilos, Yurina Hiroyoshi

8:35 a.m.: Huai-Chien Hsu, Catherine Park, Dianna Lee

8:46 a.m.: Nikki Oh, Raegan Denton, Elise Lee

8:58 a.m.: Seojin Park, Mackenzie Lee, Clarisa Temelo

9:09 a.m.: Prim Prachnakorn, Sara Brentcheneff, Chloe Kovelesky

9:21 a.m.: Amanda Sambach, Arianna Lau, Elizabeth Rudisill

9:32 a.m.: Marie Eline Madsen, Jasmine Koo, Camille Min-Gaultier

9:44 a.m.: Kiara Romero, Andrea Revuelta, Eila Galitsky

9:55 a.m.: Soomin Oh, Rianne Malixi, Megha Ganne

10:07 a.m.: Tsubasa Kajitani, Lily Reitter, Reagan Zibilski

Tee No. 10

8 a.m.: Andie Smith, Eunseo Choi, Aira Nagasawa

8:12 a.m.: Paula Martin Sampedro, Maria Jose Marin, Anna Davis

8:23 a.m.: Patience Rhodes, Asterisk Talley, Aphrodite Deng

8:35 a.m.: Megan Streicher, Megan Propeck, Kary Hollenbaugh

8:46 a.m.: Avery Weed, Veronika Kedronova, Beth Coulter

8:58 a.m.: Louise Landgraf, Karen Tsuru, Katelyn Kong

9:09 a.m.: Bailey Shoemaker, Gyubeen Kim, Amelie Zalsman

9:21 a.m.: Anna Fang, Anna Iwanaga, Ava Merrill

9:32 a.m.: Ashley Yun, Macy Pate, Yunseo Yang

9:44 a.m.: Meja Örtengren, Cayetana Fernandez Garcia-Poggio, Farah O’Keefe

9:55 a.m.: Scarlett Schremmer, Lauren Kim, Yujie Liu

10:07 a.m.: Kyra Ly, Achiraya Sriwong, Kelly Xu