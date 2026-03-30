Why Asterisk Talley won’t have Miles Russell as ANWA caddie after all

Asterisk Talley is going to need to find a new caddie.

After Talley initially planned to use fellow top-ranked junior Miles Russell on the bag for this week’s Augusta National Women’s Amateur, Russell went and tied for 15th on Sunday at the Korn Ferry Tour’s Club Car Championship, which he Monday-qualified for, and now will be exempt into this week’s Lecom Suncoast Classic via his top-25 finish.

A KFT media official confirmed that Russell committed on Sunday night to this week’s event at Lakewood National in Lakewood Ranch, Florida.

The ANWA begins Wednesday at Champions Retreat, which will also host Thursday’s second round. The final round will be played Saturday at Augusta National.

Augusta National Women’s Amateur 2026: Field, format and how to watch The seventh Augusta National Women’s Amateur begins April 1, with 72 of the top players in amateur golf.

Ranked No. 10 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking, the 17-year-old Talley is the reigning ANWA runner-up, finishing a shot back of last year’s winner, Carla Bernat. She also recently captured the Junior Invitational at Sage Valley for the second time, joining Russell, who picked up his second title at the Graniteville, South Carolina, club earlier this month as well.

Talley is coming off a T-29 finish at the LPGA’s Ford Championship on Sunday.