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Auburn headlines NCAA D1 men's golf Athens regional
May 6, 2026 03:25 PM
No. 1 ranked Auburn men's golf is the top seed in the NCAA D1 Athens regional and head coach Nick Clinard said he's very proud of all his young team has accomplished this season.
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