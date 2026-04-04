How to watch the 2026 Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals

The 12th annual Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals will take place on Sunday, April 5 at Augusta National Golf Club.

The competition features 80 junior golfers, boys and girls, ages 7-15. The finalists have competed in qualifying events across the country, leading up to the Augusta finale.

Participants are divided into four age groups and earn points based on their ability to drive, chip and putt on the course. Winners will be declared per age group in each skill category, in addition to an overall champion based on the three skills.

The fun event is sandwiched in between the Augusta National Women’s Amateur, which wrapped up on Saturday and the 90th edition of the Masters Tournament.

How to watch the Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals

Golf Channel will host “Live From the Masters” throughout the week, with competition set to begin Thursday, April 9.