How to watch the Masters Tournament 2026: Schedule, streams, ‘Live From’ times
Published March 31, 2026 10:52 AM
The 90th edition of the Masters Tournament takes place April 9-12 at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia.
Here’s how you can watch round-by-round coverage of the first major of the year and get highlights, interviews and analysis on “Live From the Masters.” For additional insight throughout the tournament, follow along each day with our live blog on GolfChannel.com.
Monday, April 6
Tuesday, April 7
Wednesday, April 8
- 9AM-2PM: Live From the Masters (Golf Channel)
- 12-2PM: Par 3 Contest (ESPN+)
- 2-4PM: Par 3 Contest (ESPN)
- 4-5PM: Live From the Masters (Golf Channel)
- 6-9PM: Live From the Masters (Golf Channel)
Thursday, April 9
- 8AM-3PM: Live From the Masters (Golf Channel)
- 1-3PM: Masters Tournament, Round 1 (Prime Video)
- 3-7:30PM: Masters Tournament, Round 1 (ESPN)
- 7:30-9:30PM: Live From the Masters (Golf Channel)
Friday, April 10
- 8AM-3PM: Live From the Masters (Golf Channel)
- 1-3PM: Masters Tournament, Round 2 (Prime Video)
- 3-7:30PM: Masters Tournament, Round 2 (ESPN)
- 7:30-9:30PM: Live From the Masters (Golf Channel)
Saturday, April 11
- 8AM-2PM: Live From the Masters (Golf Channel)
- Noon-2PM: Masters Tournament, Round 3 (Paramount+)
- 2-7PM: Masters Tournament, Round 3 (CBS)
- 7-9PM: Live From the Masters (Golf Channel)
Sunday, April 12
- 8AM-2PM: Live From the Masters (Golf Channel)
- Noon-2PM: Masters Tournament, final round (Paramount+)
- 2-7PM: Masters Tournament, final round (CBS)
- 7-9PM: Live From the Masters (Golf Channel)
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