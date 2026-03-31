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How to watch the Masters Tournament 2026: Schedule, streams, ‘Live From’ times

  • By
  • Marisa Marcellino,
  • By
  • Marisa Marcellino
  
Published March 31, 2026 10:52 AM

The 90th edition of the Masters Tournament takes place April 9-12 at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia.

Here’s how you can watch round-by-round coverage of the first major of the year and get highlights, interviews and analysis on “Live From the Masters.” For additional insight throughout the tournament, follow along each day with our live blog on GolfChannel.com.

Monday, April 6

Tuesday, April 7

Wednesday, April 8

Thursday, April 9

Friday, April 10

Saturday, April 11

Sunday, April 12

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