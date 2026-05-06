2026 NCAA men’s regionals: Full fields, teams, individuals for all six sites
The NCAA announced Wednesday afternoon the 81-team field for the 2026 NCAA Division I men’s golf regionals. Each of the six regionals will feature 13 to 14 teams and five or 10 individuals not on advancing teams. Among those teams are 28 conference champions and 53 at-large programs.
The regionals will be contested May 18-20 with the top five teams from each regional advancing along with the highest finishing individual not on an advancing team.
Thirty teams will comprise the field for the NCAA Championship, which begin Friday, May 29, and run through Wednesday, June 3, at Omni La Costa Resort and Spa in Carlsbad, California. Oklahoma State will be defending its national title, with the Cowboys now tied third for most championships in men’s golf history.
Here is a look at the full regional fields:
ATHENS
University of Georgia GC, Athens, Georgia
TEAMS
- Auburn
- Illinois
- Vanderbilt
- BYU
- Georgia (host)
- Louisville
- Kansas
- Northwestern
- College of Charleston
- Rice
- Southern Miss
- Harvard
- Howard
INDIVDUALS
- Malan Potgieter, Louisiana
- Hugo Thyr, South Alabama
- Max Bengtsson, Coastal Carolina
- Drew Sykes, Coastal Carolina
- Erik Olin, UAB
- Matthis Lefevre, Stetson
- Andrew Ferworn, North Alabama
- Shaun Cook, Kennesaw State
- Rasmus Ditzinger, Fairfield
- Vincente Rodriguez, Alabama A&M
COLUMBUS
Ohio State University GC (Scarlet), Upper Arlington, Ohio
TEAMS
- Florida
- Arizona State
- Stanford
- Long Beach State
- Florida State
- Utah
- South Carolina
- California
- South Florida
- Memphis
- Oregon
- Illinois State
- Wright State
INDIVDUALS
- Riccardo Fantinelli, Princeton
- Ryan Shellberg, Iowa
- Paul Beauvy, Iowa State
- Chun-Ta Wu, Minnesota
- Caleb Bond, Michigan State
- Ashton McCulloch, Michigan
- Lucas Politano, Rutgers
- Carter Maneth, Middle Tennessee
- Zachary May, Iowa State
- Arjun Singh Bhatia, Long Island
BERMUDA RUN
Bermuda Run (North Carolina) CC
TEAMS
- Virginia
- Ole Miss
- Pepperdine
- Georgia Tech
- Southern California
- Wake Forest (host)
- Mississippi State
- Arkansas-Little Rock
- NC State
- Kentucky
- Houston
- Richmond
- Navy
- Presbyterian
INDIVDUALS
- Emil Riegger, Maryland
- Tyler Jones, Western Carolina
- Harris Barth, Furman
- Kelvin Hernandez, UNC-Greensboro
- Dewi John, Charleston Southern
BRYAN
Traditions Club, Bryan, Texas
TEAMS
- Texas
- North Carolina
- Tennessee
- New Mexico
- Texas A&M (host)
- TCU
- UNC-Wilmington
- UNLV
- Colorado
- Cincinnati
- Chattanooga
- Miami (Ohio)
- UT-Rio Grande Valley
- Arkansas-Pine Bluff
INDIVDUALS
- William Sides, SMU
- Ben Steinmann, SMU
- Jonas Appel, Baylor
- Arth Sinha, UT-Arlington
- Joel Talusen, Incarnate Word
MARANA
The Gallery GC, Marana, Arizona
TEAMS
- Oklahoma State
- LSU
- Arizona (host)
- Alabama
- Duke
- Clemson
- San Diego State
- Arkansas State
- West Virginia
- Florida Gulf Coast
- St. Mary’s (CA)
- Tarleton State
- North Dakota State
- Iona
INDIVDUALS
- Rudy Sautron, Nebraska
- Dylan Teeter, UTEP
- Trevor Algya, LMU
- Veikka Viskari, Missouri
- Javier Delgadillo, New Mexico State
CORVALLIS
Trysting Tree GC, Corvallis, Oregon
TEAMS
- Arkansas
- Texas Tech
- Oklahoma
- Charlotte
- UCLA
- Notre Dame
- San Diego
- Purdue
- Georgia Southern
- Oregon State (host)
- Liberty
- Xavier
- Sacramento State
INDIVDUALS
- Sam Renner, Washington State
- Avinash Iyer, San Jose State
- Finn Koelle, Washington
- Jacob Goode, Washington
- Emil Borrestuen Herstad, Washington
- Kershav Mungali, San Jose State
- Ivan Barahona, San Jose State
- Alex Lindstrom, Kansas State
- Dylan Boenning, Washington State
- Gustav Liljeberg, Oral Roberts