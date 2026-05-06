2026 NCAA men’s regionals: Full fields, teams, individuals for all six sites

The NCAA announced Wednesday afternoon the 81-team field for the 2026 NCAA Division I men’s golf regionals. Each of the six regionals will feature 13 to 14 teams and five or 10 individuals not on advancing teams. Among those teams are 28 conference champions and 53 at-large programs.

The regionals will be contested May 18-20 with the top five teams from each regional advancing along with the highest finishing individual not on an advancing team.

Thirty teams will comprise the field for the NCAA Championship, which begin Friday, May 29, and run through Wednesday, June 3, at Omni La Costa Resort and Spa in Carlsbad, California. Oklahoma State will be defending its national title, with the Cowboys now tied third for most championships in men’s golf history.

Here is a look at the full regional fields:

ATHENS

University of Georgia GC, Athens, Georgia

TEAMS



Auburn Illinois Vanderbilt BYU Georgia (host) Louisville Kansas Northwestern College of Charleston Rice Southern Miss Harvard Howard

INDIVDUALS



Malan Potgieter, Louisiana Hugo Thyr, South Alabama Max Bengtsson, Coastal Carolina Drew Sykes, Coastal Carolina Erik Olin, UAB Matthis Lefevre, Stetson Andrew Ferworn, North Alabama Shaun Cook, Kennesaw State Rasmus Ditzinger, Fairfield Vincente Rodriguez, Alabama A&M

Auburn headlines NCAA D1 men's golf Athens regional No. 1 ranked Auburn men's golf is the top seed in the NCAA D1 Athens regional and head coach Nick Clinard said he's very proud of all his young team has accomplished this season.

COLUMBUS

Ohio State University GC (Scarlet), Upper Arlington, Ohio

TEAMS



Florida Arizona State Stanford Long Beach State Florida State Utah South Carolina California South Florida Memphis Oregon Illinois State Wright State

INDIVDUALS



Riccardo Fantinelli, Princeton Ryan Shellberg, Iowa Paul Beauvy, Iowa State Chun-Ta Wu, Minnesota Caleb Bond, Michigan State Ashton McCulloch, Michigan Lucas Politano, Rutgers Carter Maneth, Middle Tennessee Zachary May, Iowa State Arjun Singh Bhatia, Long Island

BERMUDA RUN

Bermuda Run (North Carolina) CC

TEAMS



Virginia Ole Miss Pepperdine Georgia Tech Southern California Wake Forest (host) Mississippi State Arkansas-Little Rock NC State Kentucky Houston Richmond Navy Presbyterian

INDIVDUALS



Emil Riegger, Maryland Tyler Jones, Western Carolina Harris Barth, Furman Kelvin Hernandez, UNC-Greensboro Dewi John, Charleston Southern

UVA, Ole Miss earn top 2 seeds in NCAA D1 men's golf Bermuda Run regional The NCAA D1 men's golf Bermuda Run regional features UVA and Ole Miss in the top two spots and Ole Miss head coach Chris Malloy said his close-knit team will be ready to go after winning the SEC Championship for the first time in 41 years last month.

BRYAN

Traditions Club, Bryan, Texas

TEAMS



Texas North Carolina Tennessee New Mexico Texas A&M (host) TCU UNC-Wilmington UNLV Colorado Cincinnati Chattanooga Miami (Ohio) UT-Rio Grande Valley Arkansas-Pine Bluff

INDIVDUALS



William Sides, SMU Ben Steinmann, SMU Jonas Appel, Baylor Arth Sinha, UT-Arlington Joel Talusen, Incarnate Word

MARANA

The Gallery GC, Marana, Arizona

TEAMS



Oklahoma State LSU Arizona (host) Alabama Duke Clemson San Diego State Arkansas State West Virginia Florida Gulf Coast St. Mary’s (CA) Tarleton State North Dakota State Iona



INDIVDUALS



Rudy Sautron, Nebraska Dylan Teeter, UTEP Trevor Algya, LMU Veikka Viskari, Missouri Javier Delgadillo, New Mexico State



Defending champ Oklahoma State takes top spot in NCAA D1 men's golf Marana Regional Oklahoma State head coach Alan Bratton looks to lead the NCAA D1 men's golf team to back-to-back championships, beginning in the Marana Regional of the tournament.

CORVALLIS

Trysting Tree GC, Corvallis, Oregon

TEAMS



Arkansas Texas Tech Oklahoma Charlotte UCLA Notre Dame San Diego Purdue Georgia Southern Oregon State (host) Liberty Xavier Sacramento State

INDIVDUALS

