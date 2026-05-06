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2026 NCAA men’s regionals: Full fields, teams, individuals for all six sites

  
Published May 6, 2026 02:44 PM
Defending champ Oklahoma State takes top spot in NCAA D1 men's golf Marana Regional
May 6, 2026 03:51 PM
Oklahoma State head coach Alan Bratton looks to lead the NCAA D1 men's golf team to back-to-back championships, beginning in the Marana Regional of the tournament.

The NCAA announced Wednesday afternoon the 81-team field for the 2026 NCAA Division I men’s golf regionals. Each of the six regionals will feature 13 to 14 teams and five or 10 individuals not on advancing teams. Among those teams are 28 conference champions and 53 at-large programs.

The regionals will be contested May 18-20 with the top five teams from each regional advancing along with the highest finishing individual not on an advancing team.

Thirty teams will comprise the field for the NCAA Championship, which begin Friday, May 29, and run through Wednesday, June 3, at Omni La Costa Resort and Spa in Carlsbad, California. Oklahoma State will be defending its national title, with the Cowboys now tied third for most championships in men’s golf history.

Here is a look at the full regional fields:

ATHENS

University of Georgia GC, Athens, Georgia

TEAMS

  1. Auburn
  2. Illinois
  3. Vanderbilt
  4. BYU
  5. Georgia (host)
  6. Louisville
  7. Kansas
  8. Northwestern
  9. College of Charleston
  10. Rice
  11. Southern Miss
  12. Harvard
  13. Howard

INDIVDUALS

  1. Malan Potgieter, Louisiana
  2. Hugo Thyr, South Alabama
  3. Max Bengtsson, Coastal Carolina
  4. Drew Sykes, Coastal Carolina
  5. Erik Olin, UAB
  6. Matthis Lefevre, Stetson
  7. Andrew Ferworn, North Alabama
  8. Shaun Cook, Kennesaw State
  9. Rasmus Ditzinger, Fairfield
  10. Vincente Rodriguez, Alabama A&M
Auburn headlines NCAA D1 men's golf Athens regional
No. 1 ranked Auburn men's golf is the top seed in the NCAA D1 Athens regional and head coach Nick Clinard said he's very proud of all his young team has accomplished this season.

COLUMBUS

Ohio State University GC (Scarlet), Upper Arlington, Ohio

TEAMS

  1. Florida
  2. Arizona State
  3. Stanford
  4. Long Beach State
  5. Florida State
  6. Utah
  7. South Carolina
  8. California
  9. South Florida
  10. Memphis
  11. Oregon
  12. Illinois State
  13. Wright State

INDIVDUALS

  1. Riccardo Fantinelli, Princeton
  2. Ryan Shellberg, Iowa
  3. Paul Beauvy, Iowa State
  4. Chun-Ta Wu, Minnesota
  5. Caleb Bond, Michigan State
  6. Ashton McCulloch, Michigan
  7. Lucas Politano, Rutgers
  8. Carter Maneth, Middle Tennessee
  9. Zachary May, Iowa State
  10. Arjun Singh Bhatia, Long Island

BERMUDA RUN

Bermuda Run (North Carolina) CC

TEAMS

  1. Virginia
  2. Ole Miss
  3. Pepperdine
  4. Georgia Tech
  5. Southern California
  6. Wake Forest (host)
  7. Mississippi State
  8. Arkansas-Little Rock
  9. NC State
  10. Kentucky
  11. Houston
  12. Richmond
  13. Navy
  14. Presbyterian

INDIVDUALS

  1. Emil Riegger, Maryland
  2. Tyler Jones, Western Carolina
  3. Harris Barth, Furman
  4. Kelvin Hernandez, UNC-Greensboro
  5. Dewi John, Charleston Southern
UVA, Ole Miss earn top 2 seeds in NCAA D1 men's golf Bermuda Run regional
The NCAA D1 men's golf Bermuda Run regional features UVA and Ole Miss in the top two spots and Ole Miss head coach Chris Malloy said his close-knit team will be ready to go after winning the SEC Championship for the first time in 41 years last month.

BRYAN

Traditions Club, Bryan, Texas

TEAMS

  1. Texas
  2. North Carolina
  3. Tennessee
  4. New Mexico
  5. Texas A&M (host)
  6. TCU
  7. UNC-Wilmington
  8. UNLV
  9. Colorado
  10. Cincinnati
  11. Chattanooga
  12. Miami (Ohio)
  13. UT-Rio Grande Valley
  14. Arkansas-Pine Bluff

INDIVDUALS

  1. William Sides, SMU
  2. Ben Steinmann, SMU
  3. Jonas Appel, Baylor
  4. Arth Sinha, UT-Arlington
  5. Joel Talusen, Incarnate Word

MARANA

The Gallery GC, Marana, Arizona

TEAMS

  1. Oklahoma State
  2. LSU
  3. Arizona (host)
  4. Alabama
  5. Duke
  6. Clemson
  7. San Diego State
  8. Arkansas State
  9. West Virginia
  10. Florida Gulf Coast
  11. St. Mary’s (CA)
  12. Tarleton State
  13. North Dakota State
  14. Iona

INDIVDUALS

  1. Rudy Sautron, Nebraska
  2. Dylan Teeter, UTEP
  3. Trevor Algya, LMU
  4. Veikka Viskari, Missouri
  5. Javier Delgadillo, New Mexico State
Defending champ Oklahoma State takes top spot in NCAA D1 men's golf Marana Regional
Oklahoma State head coach Alan Bratton looks to lead the NCAA D1 men's golf team to back-to-back championships, beginning in the Marana Regional of the tournament.

CORVALLIS

Trysting Tree GC, Corvallis, Oregon

TEAMS

  1. Arkansas
  2. Texas Tech
  3. Oklahoma
  4. Charlotte
  5. UCLA
  6. Notre Dame
  7. San Diego
  8. Purdue
  9. Georgia Southern
  10. Oregon State (host)
  11. Liberty
  12. Xavier
  13. Sacramento State

INDIVDUALS

  1. Sam Renner, Washington State
  2. Avinash Iyer, San Jose State
  3. Finn Koelle, Washington
  4. Jacob Goode, Washington
  5. Emil Borrestuen Herstad, Washington
  6. Kershav Mungali, San Jose State
  7. Ivan Barahona, San Jose State
  8. Alex Lindstrom, Kansas State
  9. Dylan Boenning, Washington State
  10. Gustav Liljeberg, Oral Roberts