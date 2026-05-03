Bracketology: 2026 NCAA men’s golf regional predictions

The NCAA Division I men’s golf regional fields will be unveiled Wednesday at 2 p.m. ET on Golf Channel.

Until then, it’s time to project which teams will be participating and where they will be going.

Unlike the women last week, there seems to be clear assignments for the six No. 1 seeds, though that means one centrally located team, whether it be Arkansas or maybe even Texas Tech should the Red Raiders jump into the top line, heading west to Corvallis, Oregon. The Beavers are one of two hosts that will be double-digit seeds, along with Ohio State. As of now, there is only one host among the top four seed lines (Arizona).

Currently, the magic number is 66, with St. Mary’s as the last team in and Washington State as the first team out.

Here is a look at the latest bracketology.

Last updated: May 2

ATHENS

University of Georgia GC, Athens, Georgia

1. Auburn

2. Illinois (Big Ten*)

3. Vanderbilt

4. BYU

5. Georgia (host)

6. Louisville

7. Kansas

8. Northwestern

9. Charleston

10. Memphis

11. Southern Miss

12. Richmond (A-10)

13. Wright State (Horizon)

14. Presbyterian (Big South)

BERMUDA RUN

Bermuda Run (North Carolina) CC

1. Florida

2. Arizona State

3. Stanford

4. Florida State

5. Long Beach State (Big West*)

6. Wake Forest (host)

7. Mississippi State

8. Cal

9. South Florida

10. Kentucky

11. Rice

12. Liberty (C-USA)

13. Navy (Patriot)

COLUMBUS

Ohio State University GC (Scarlet), Columbus, Ohio

1. Virginia (ACC)

2. Ole Miss (SEC)

3. Pepperdine (West Coast*)

4. Georgia Tech

5. USC

6. TCU

7. South Carolina

8. San Diego

9. North Carolina State

10. Cincinnati

11. Ohio State (host)

12. Harvard (Ivy)

13. Howard (Northeast)

14. Iona (MAAC)

BRYAN

Traditions Club, Bryan, Texas

1. Texas

2. North Carolina

3. Tennessee

4. New Mexico (Mountain West*)

5. Texas A&M (host)

6. Utah

7. San Diego State

8. Little Rock (OVC)

9. West Virginia

10. Florida Gulf Coast (ASUN)

11. St. Mary’s

12. Oral Roberts (Summit*)

13. UTRGV (Southland)

14. Arkansas Pine-Bluff (SWAC)

MARANA

The Gallery GC, Marana, Arizona

1. Oklahoma State (Big 12)

2. LSU

3. Arizona (host)

4. Alabama

5. Duke

6. UCLA

7. UNCW (Coastal)

8. Arkansas State (Sun Belt)

9. Colorado

10. Oregon

11. Marquette (Big East*)

12. Tarleton State (WAC)

13. Illinois State (MVC)

CORVALLIS

Trysting Tree GC, Corvallis, Oregon

1. Arkansas

2. Texas Tech

3. Oklahoma

4. Charlotte (American)

5. Notre Dame

6. Clemson

7. Purdue

8. UNLV

9. Georgia Southern

10. Oregon State (host)

11. Chattanooga (SoCon)

12. Eastern Michigan (MAC*)

13. Sacramento State (Big Sky)