Podcast: Texas’ Farah O’Keefe interview; wild finish at Hayt

We’ll call this the cliffhanger episode. Not only is Brentley anxious over a Liberty basketball game that Burko recommended he pick for a pool (spoiler: they lost), but Brentley also catches up with Texas junior Farah O’Keefe during the Darius Rucker Intercollegiate (she won). O’Keefe shares the crazy story of how got into this new putter that has unlocked her game, her new mental approach, why she was lightly recruited, the neat sports backgrounds of her parents, what was on her list of goals she wrote as a kid, and much more. And speaking of Burko, he’s away this week calling A-10 hoops, so Golfweek’s Cameron Jourdan joins to recap a wild Hayt Invitational and other results. Plus, they play a new .500-rule game.