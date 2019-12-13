MELBOURNE, Australia – It’s been a weird few days for Cameron Smith at the Presidents Cup, and it’s had nothing to do with his play.

Yes, Smith paired with Sungjae Im Friday to tie Gary Woodland and Rickie Fowler in the day’s final foursomes match, but it is his continued issues with Patrick Reed that have created drama for the Presidents Cup rookie.

Last week at the Australian Open, Smith criticized Reed for his comments following a rules violation at the Hero World Challenge. Reed suggested a camera angle, which clearly shows him brushing back sand twice, didn’t accurately represent what happened in a waste bunker at Albany. Smith called the explanation “bullsh--.”

During Thursday’s session, Smith and Reed reportedly bumped into each other between the fifth and sixth holes in a moment Australian Golf Digest called a “love tap.” Asked about the incident, Smith seemed surprised by the moment.

“Yeah, I'm not really sure what it was about to be honest,” he answered. “I mean, I haven't said anything wrong. I just don't want to really talk about it anymore. I think it's all said and done. I've said my bit. He's said his bit. Let's just get on with our job and try and play the Presidents Cup.”

Smith told reporters at the Australian Open, “I don't have any sympathy for anyone that cheats.” When asked about the comment at Royal Melbourne, Reed denied cheating and suggested the comment would give him extra motivation.

“It goes from wanting to beat those guys to it now turning personal, so it's going to be a fun week,” said Reed, who is 0-2-0 this week.