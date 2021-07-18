SANDWICH, England – Bryson DeChambeau ended his week at The Open with mixed emotions.

On one hand, he took another hit on the public relations front when he criticized his equipment, telling reporters following Round 1 that his driver, “sucks.” Although he later apologized for his comments, the damage was done.

He also dropped farther behind in his social media beef with Brooks Koepka, who took a subtle jab at DeChambeau the next day in a Golf Channel interview, “I love my driver,” he smiled.

There was some progress, however.

He closed with a week’s-best 65 on Sunday for a 2-under total that gave him a glimmer of hope that the links game is within his grasp.

“I felt like I understand a little bit more how to play Open Championship-style golf. If I can get a little bit better on the greens today I shoot 8, 9 under, easy,” he said. “I’ll learn a lot from this round for next year.”

He was also pleased with his first week with a new caddie, Brian Zeigler, on the bag. DeChambeau split with his former caddie, Tim Tucker, two weeks before the championship.

“[Zeigler] did a great job. I was really impressed with him. There were only a couple of things out there, but that’s with any job,” DeChamberau said. “He did fantastic. I think this could be a really cool relationship for a long time. We could do some damage out here on Tour.”