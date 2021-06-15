Tee times for the opening two rounds of the 121st U.S. Open were announced on Tuesday, and defending champion Bryson DeChambeau will play alongside Masters champ Hideki Matsuyama and U.S. Amateur champion Tyler Strafaci.

More notably, DeChambeau will not be playing next to Brooks Koepka, at least not for the first two days at Torrey Pines South. DeChambeau, who won last year's U.S. Open at Winged Foot, and Koepka, who won this championship in 2017-18, have been involved in a social media feud which was rekindled by a viral Golf Channel video after the PGA Championship.

This is the first event since the PGA in which DeChambeau and Koepka are both competing and fans were curious if the USGA – who is known for its "creative" groupings – would put the two together early.

They did not. Koepka will play with Justin Thomas and Collin Morikawa on Thursday and Friday.

Here's a look at the full list of tee times for the first two rounds (all times ET; a = amateur):

Thursday, Hole No. 1 / Friday, Hole No. 10

9:45 a.m. / 3:30 p.m. – Sahith Theegala, Chino Hills, Calif.; Edoardo Molinari, Italy; Greyson Sigg, Augusta, Ga.

9:56 a.m. / 3:41 p.m. – Chris Baker, Brownstown, Ind.; J.J. Spaun, Los Angeles, Calif.; Fabian Gomez, Argentina

10:07 a.m. / 3:52 p.m. – Patrick Rodgers, Jupiter, Fla.; Robby Shelton, Birmingham, Ala.; (a) Pierceson Coody, Plano, Texas

10:18 a.m. / 4:03 p.m. – Russell Henley, Columbus, Ga.; Mackenzie Hughes, Canada; Harris English, Sea Island, Ga.

10:29 a.m. / 4:14 p.m. – Francesco Molinari, Italy; Henrik Stenson, Sweden; Shane Lowry, Ireland

10:40 a.m. / 4:25 p.m. – Matt Fitzpatrick, England; Tyrrell Hatton, England; Viktor Hovland, Norway

10:51 a.m. / 4:36 p.m. – Martin Kaymer, Germany; Webb Simpson, Charlotte, N.C.; Gary Woodland, Topeka, Kan.

11:02 a.m. / 4:47 p.m. – Tony Finau, Salt Lake City, Utah; Abraham Ancer, Mexico; Daniel Berger, Jupiter, Fla.

11:13 a.m. / 4:58 p.m. – Si Woo Kim, Republic of Korea; Kevin Na, Las Vegas, Nev.; Bernd Wiesberger, Austria

11:24 a.m. / 5:09 p.m. – Jimmy Walker, San Antonio, Texas; Ian Poulter, England; Ryan Palmer, Colleyville, Texas

11:35 a.m. / 5:20 p.m. – J.T. Poston, Sea Island, Ga.; Adam Hadwin, Canada; (a) Joe Long, England

11:46 a.m. / 5:31 p.m. – Luis Fernando Barco, Peru; Dylan Meyer, Evansville, Ind.; (a) Matthew Sharpstene, Charlotte, N.C.

11:57 a.m. / 5:42 p.m. – Mario Carmona, Mexico; Wilson Furr, Jackson, Miss.; Davis Shore, Knoxville, Tenn.

Thursday, Hole No. 10 / Friday, Hole No. 1

9:45 a.m. / 3:30 p.m. – Andy Pope, Glen Ellyn, Ill.; Brad Kennedy, Australia; Thomas Aiken, South Africa

9:56 a.m. / 3:41 p.m. – Yosuke Asaji, Japan; Marcus Armitage, England; Jhonattan Vegas, Venezuela

10:07 a.m. / 3:52 p.m. – Cameron Young, Jupiter, Fla.; Wilco Nienaber, South Africa; Guido Migliozzi, Italy

10:18 a.m. / 4:03 p.m. – Brian Harman, Sea Island, Ga.; Tommy Fleetwood, England; Matthew Wolff, Agoura Hills, Calif.

10:29 a.m. / 4:14 p.m. – Collin Morikawa, La Canada, Calif.; Justin Thomas, Louisville, Ky.; Brooks Koepka, West Palm Beach, Fla.

10:40 a.m. / 4:25 p.m. – Kevin Kisner, Aiken, S.C.; Billy Horschel, Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.; Matt Kuchar, Sea Island, Ga.

10:51 a.m. / 4:36 p.m. – Max Homa, Valencia, Calif.; Xander Schauffele, San Diego, Calif.; Phil Mickelson, Rancho Santa Fe, Calif.

11:02 a.m. / 4:47 p.m. – Jason Kokrak, Hudson, Ohio; Cameron Champ, Sacramento, Calif.; Corey Conners, Canada

11:13 a.m. / 4:58 p.m. – Paul Barjon, France; Sam Ryder, Atlantic Beach, Fla.; Ryo Ishikawa, Japan

11:24 a.m. / 5:09 p.m. – Dylan Frittelli, South Africa; Martin Laird, Scotland; K.H. Lee, Republic of Korea

11:35 a.m. / 5:20 p.m. – Rafa Cabrera Bello, Spain; Adrian Meronk, Poland; Sung Kang, Republic of Korea

11:46 a.m. / 5:31 p.m. – Akshay Bhatia, Wake Forest, N.C.; (a) Andrew Kozan, West Palm Beach, Fla.; Alvaro Ortiz, Mexico

11:57 a.m. / 5:42 p.m. – James Hervol, Hopkinton, Mass.; Hayden Springer, Trophy Club, Texas; Roy Cootes, Rolling Hills, Calif.

Thursday, Hole No. 1 / Friday, Hole No. 10

3:30 p.m. / 9:45 a.m. – Zach Zaback, Farmington, Conn.; Steve Allan, Australia; Eric Cole, Delray Beach, Fla.

3:41 p.m. / 9:56 a.m. – Hayden Buckley, Tupelo, Miss.; Taylor Montgomery, Las Vegas, Nev.; Jordan Smith, England

3:52 p.m. / 10:07 a.m. – Chez Reavie, Scottsdale, Ariz.; Richard Bland, England; Troy Merritt, Meridian, Idaho

4:03 p.m. / 10:18 a.m. – Robert MacIntyre, Scotland; Victor Perez, France; Matt Wallace, England

4:14 p.m. / 10:29 a.m. – Tyler Strafaci, Davie, Fla.; Hideki Matsuyama, Japan; Bryson DeChambeau, Clovis, Calif.

4:25 p.m. / 10:40 a.m. – Adam Scott, Australia; Sergio Garcia, Spain; Bubba Watson, Bagdad, Fla.

4:36 p.m. / 10:51 a.m. – Dustin Johnson, North Palm Beach, Fla.; Rory McIlroy, Northern Ireland; Justin Rose, England

4:47 p.m. / 11:02 a.m. – Matt Jones, Australia; Brendan Steele, Idyllwild, Calif.; Cameron Smith, Australia

4:58 p.m. / 11:13 a.m. – Carlos Ortiz, Mexico; Zach Johnson, Cedar Rapids, Iowa; Lanto Griffin, Blacksburg, Va.

5:09 p.m. / 11:24 a.m. – Sam Burns, Shreveport, La.; Chan Kim, Gilbert, Ariz.; Thomas Detry, Belgium

5:20 p.m. / 11:35 a.m. – (a) Ollie Osborne, Reno, Nev.; Peter Malnati, Knoxville, Tenn.; Brian Stuard, Jackson, Mich.

5:31 p.m. / 11:46 a.m. – John Huh, Dallas, Texas; Johannes Veerman, Houston, Texas; Zack Sucher, Birmingham, Ala.

5:42 p.m. / 11:57 a.m. – Rick Lamb, Nashville, Tenn.; Michael Johnson, Birmingham, Ala.; Carson Schaake, Omaha, Neb.

Thursday, Hole No. 10 / Friday, Hole No. 1

3:30 p.m. / 9:45 a.m. – David Coupland, England; Taylor Pendrith, Canada; Wade Ormsby, Australia

3:41 p.m. / 9:56 a.m. – Tom Hoge, Fargo, N.D.; Bo Hoag, Columbus, Ohio; (a) Joe Highsmith, Lakewood, Wash.

3:52 p.m. / 10:07 a.m. – Erik van Rooyen, South Africa; Christiaan Bezuidenhout, South Africa; Charl Schwartzel, South Africa

4:03 p.m. / 10:18 a.m. – Garrick Higgo, South Africa; (a) Cole Hammer, Houston, Texas; Joaquin Niemann, Chile

4:14 p.m. / 10:29 a.m. – Lee Westwood, England; Stewart Cink, Atlanta, Ga.; Paul Casey, England

4:25 p.m. / 10:40 a.m. – Will Zalatoris, Dallas, Texas; Scottie Scheffler, Dallas, Texas; Jordan Spieth, Dallas, Texas

4:36 p.m. / 10:51 a.m. – Marc Leishman, Australia; Jon Rahm, Spain; Patrick Reed, The Woodlands, Texas

4:47 p.m. / 11:02 a.m. – Patrick Cantlay, Jupiter, Fla.; Louis Oosthuizen, South Africa; Sungjae Im, Republic of Korea

4:58 p.m. / 11:13 a.m. – Kevin Streelman, Wheaton, Ill.; Branden Grace, South Africa; Charley Hoffman, Rancho Santa Fe, Calif.

5:09 p.m. / 11:24 a.m. – Sebastian Munoz, Colombia; Rikuya Hoshino, Japan; Brendon Todd, Athens, Ga.

5:20 p.m. / 11:35 a.m. – Wyndham Clark, Denver, Colo.; (a) Matthias Schmid, Germany; Matthew Southgate, England

5:31 p.m. / 11:46 a.m. – (a) Spencer Ralston, Gainesville, Ga.; Dylan Wu, Medford, Ore.; Justin Suh, Las Vegas, Nev.

5:42 p.m. / 11:57 a.m. – Luis Gagne, Costa Rica; Kyle Westmoreland, Daniel Island, S.C.; Christopher Crawford, Bensalem, Pa.