A renewed Rory McIlroy? Certainly seems so after he grabs share of Scottish lead

New do, renewed Rory?

It sure seems so.

Rory McIlroy arrived at the Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland, after a two-week break that included a move to London, some proper grand-slam reflection – oh, and a buzzcut. Now, he’s in position to end this Genesis Scottish Open with his second win in three years.

McIlroy, who for months has seemed tired and frustrated through what he called a “lull,” has continued to improve his recently shaky ball-striking each day on a firm and fast Renaissance layout, ranking third in strokes gained approach in Saturday’s 4-under 66. The score launched him into a tie for the lead with Chris Gotterup at 11 under.

“It’s my first realistic chance to win after the Masters, and I’ve had a great season,” said McIlroy, who also won at Pebble Beach and TPC Sawgrass before grabbing that elusive green jacket at Augusta National in April. “When you do something that you’ve been dreaming your whole life to do, it was a huge moment in my life, my career. I think I just needed that little bit of time. And to be back here for last couple weeks and feel like I could actually digest all of it, I feel like I came to this tournament with renewed enthusiasm and excitement for the rest of the year.”

McIlroy gained some momentum about midway through his third round, rebounding from a bogey at the par-4 seventh, his only blemish on the card, with a birdie from 7 feet at the par-4 eighth. He then hit two stellar strikes into the green at the par-5 10th, and even though he missed the 13-footer for eagle, he was pleased with birdie. He birdied Nos. 14 and 16, too, and nearly had one at the par-4 15th as well, his bunker shot hitting the stick and settling just inches away.

Because of impending fog, players will go out in threesomes and off split tees on Sunday, so McIlroy will be grouped with Gotterup and Wyndham Clark, who is tied for third at 9 under with Matt Fitzpatrick, Jake Knapp and Marco Penge. Gotterup, Knapp and Matti Schmid (T-7) are also currently in position to punch the final tickets to next week’s Open Championship via the Open Qualifying Series, which gives spots to the top three Scottish Open finishers not otherwise exempt.

“Hopefully get the business done early-ish, and I can watch the last two or three sets of the Wimbledon final,” said a noticeably more relaxed McIlroy, who next week will return to his native Northern Ireland and Royal Portrush.

The last time The Open came to Portrush, in 2019, McIlroy turned in an emotional missed cut. Based on his post-Masters performances so far this year, it looked as if McIlroy would be incapable, both physically and mentally, of contending for his second Claret Jug. He had two top-10s in his last six starts before this week but neither time scared the podium. He also was a non-factor at the PGA Championship (T-47) and had to rally on Sunday just to tie for 19th in the U.S. Open, all while battling with both the media and his emotions, the latter boiling over at Oakmont with thrown clubs and smashed tee markers.

Genesis Scottish Open 2025: Final-round tee times adjusted because of fog Final-round tee times have been adjusted for the Genesis Scottish Open because of dense sea fog Sunday morning.

On the surface, one could point to the driver, which McIlroy had to replace after his old one failed its CT test ahead of the PGA. But it’s been McIlroy’s approach play losing strokes more than any other facet. And in general, not seeing shots and balls going through the right windows added to whatever McIlroy was already dealing with as part of his Masters hangover.

And yet, somehow, that all seems like forever ago.

McIlroy was asked on Saturday evening if he was having fun playing competitive golf again. He downplayed that notion.

“I think when you’re playing the way you want to play and the ball is coming out of the window that you’re looking, that’s certainly more enjoyable than if it’s not,” McIlroy said.

But there’s clearly more to all this. McIlroy spoke earlier this week about the sense of detachment from the grind of the PGA Tour when one arrives in the U.K. for links season. He’s since given that thought more credence. He proclaimed himself at about 80% following Thursday’s first-round 68, where he shook off some rust with three straight birdies to end his day. He’s not had any big misses with the big stick, either.

Finally, everything is coming together once again – and just in time for Portrush, where McIlroy will undoubtedly have to keep those recent demons down if he wants his redemption in front of the home fans.

“I think I’m pretty close to being back to the level I was at going into the Masters,” McIlroy said. “I think I’ve had a little bit of a lull, which I feel is understandable. So, I’m just getting back to the level that I know that I can play at.”

And what about the haircut?

“I’m getting a little gray, as everyone probably knows, and I stupidly thought that by going shorter, it would take the grays out,” McIlroy said. “And if anything, I think it makes me look more gray.

“But it will grow back, that’s the good thing.”

As such things often do.