Baycurrent Classic 2025: Adjusted first-round tee times and how to watch the PGA Tour in Japan

The PGA Tour is in Japan for this week’s Baycurrent Classic, formerly the Zozo Championship.

The first round kicks off Wednesday night on the East Coast in the U.S., with tee times starting at 5:45 p.m. They were bumped up two hours because of the projected impacts from Typhoon Halong.

Here’s a look at the groupings for the opening round in the 78-player event, which you can watch on Golf Channel and the NBC Sports app with coverage beginning at 9 p.m. EDT.