Baycurrent Classic 2025: Adjusted first-round tee times and how to watch the PGA Tour in Japan
The PGA Tour is in Japan for this week’s Baycurrent Classic, formerly the Zozo Championship.
The first round kicks off Wednesday night on the East Coast in the U.S., with tee times starting at 5:45 p.m. They were bumped up two hours because of the projected impacts from Typhoon Halong.
Here’s a look at the groupings for the opening round in the 78-player event, which you can watch on Golf Channel and the NBC Sports app with coverage beginning at 9 p.m. EDT.
|Time
|Tee
|Players
|5:45 PM
EDT
|1
Beau Hossler
Max Greyserman
Naoto Nakanishi
|5:45 PM
EDT
|10
Matti Schmid
Patrick Fishburn
Kazuki Higa
|5:56 PM
EDT
|1
Bud Cauley
Nicolai Højgaard
Takanori Konishi
|5:56 PM
EDT
|10
Joel Dahmen
Eric Cole
Ryo Ishikawa
|6:07 PM
EDT
|1
Karl Vilips
Si Woo Kim
Gary Woodland
|6:07 PM
EDT
|10
William Mouw
Billy Horschel
Max Homa
|6:18 PM
EDT
|1
Kurt Kitayama
Emiliano Grillo
Taylor Moore
|6:18 PM
EDT
|10
Xander Schauffele
Wyndham Clark
Alex Noren
|6:29 PM
EDT
|1
Ryan Gerard
Joe Highsmith
Keith Mitchell
|6:29 PM
EDT
|10
Sungjae Im
Michael Kim
Keita Nakajima
|6:40 PM
EDT
|1
Garrick Higgo
Matt McCarty
Kevin Yu
|6:40 PM
EDT
|10
Ryo Hisatsune
Michael Thorbjornsen
Taiga Semikawa
|6:51 PM
EDT
|1
Mark Hubbard
Sam Stevens
Takumi Kanaya
|6:51 PM
EDT
|10
Patrick Rodgers
Danny Walker
Kaito Onishi
|7:02 PM
EDT
|1
Alex Smalley
Sami Valimaki
Kota Kaneko
|7:02 PM
EDT
|10
David Lipsky
Vince Whaley
Mikumu Horikawa
|7:13 PM
EDT
|1
Satoshi Kodaira
Rasmus Højgaard
Ren Yonezawa
|7:13 PM
EDT
|10
Mac Meissner
Kevin Roy
Riki Kawamoto
|7:24 PM
EDT
|1
Min Woo Lee
Nico Echavarria
Adam Scott
|7:24 PM
EDT
|10
Sahith Theegala
Lee Hodges
Byeong Hun An
|7:35 PM
EDT
|1
Chris Gotterup
Hideki Matsuyama
Collin Morikawa
|7:35 PM
EDT
|10
Brian Campbell
Davis Riley
Tom Kim
|7:46 PM
EDT
|1
Aldrich Potgieter
Austin Eckroat
Matt Wallace
|7:46 PM
EDT
|10
Camilo Villegas
Andrew Putnam
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|7:57 PM
EDT
|1
Sam Ryder
Isaiah Salinda
Taiga Kobayashi
|7:57 PM
EDT
|10
Rico Hoey
Max McGreevy
Tatsunori Shogenji