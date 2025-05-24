Ben Griffin surges at Colonial with Rickie Fowler stalking and Scottie Scheffler 10 shots back

FORT WORTH, Texas — Ben Griffin could be on the verge of a breakthrough season on the PGA Tour. It’s more like a possible comeback for Rickie Fowler.

Griffin shot a 7-under 63 in the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial on Friday and was tied with Matti Schmid for the second-round lead at 11 under, two strokes ahead of first-round leader John Pak and five ahead of Fowler, who made the turn in 29 before settling for a 64.

Pak, the Tour rookie who opened with a 63, birdied the par-4 18th for a 68 and was a shot ahead of Chris Gotterup, a one-time tour winner like Griffin. Gotterup was 8 under after a 65. Ryo Hisatsune, a 22-year-old from Japan, was another stroke back after a 67, tied with Akshay Bhatia (66).

Scottie Scheffler, who won the PGA Championship last weekend, shot 71 and was 10 shots off the lead as the world No. 1 tries to become the first player since Dustin Johnson in 2017 to win three consecutive starts.

Scheffler’s run started with a runaway three weeks ago, an eight-shot win at the first of his two hometown events, the CJ Cup Byron Nelson north of Dallas.

It was close, but Scheffler made the cut with a shot to spare, which extended his streak to 55, second to Xander Schauffele’s 64.

Both of Scheffler’s playing partners missed the cut, including Davis Riley. The defending champion shot 69 while Daniel Berger, one of the eight top-25 players in the field, made an 83-foot putt from just off the green for birdie on the par-3 fourth hole in a round of 70. Both were at 2-over 142.

A month removed from teaming with Andrew Novak to win the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Griffin made eight birdies — seven from inside 10 feet — and saved par with a 12-foot putt from the fringe after his only bogey.

The 29-year-old has already matched his career best of five top-10 finishes from last year, including a tie for fifth at the PGA.

“I feel like I’ve kind of made good steps the last couple of years just kind of building to get to that first win,” Griffin said. “Now that I’ve got that first win, I feel like it’s really freeing me up to come out and be not necessarily more aggressive, but just feel more aggressive, feel like I’m trying to win more. It’s definitely been a breakthrough year, but I think there’s more to come.”

Fowler has dropped to 127th in the world after being in the top 25 as recently as early 2024. The six-time winner was solid in the $20 million signature Truist Championship two weeks ago but missed the cut at the PGA.

The 36-year-old followed an opening 70 with six birdies before finishing even over his final nine holes.

“It’s definitely coming around,” said Fowler, who has just one victory since 2019, the Rocket Mortgage Classic two years ago. “I know it’s been slow last year and slow start to the year. Body is starting to feel better, and the game (has) been in a good spot and not very far off. It’s a fine line out here. Nice to see things starting to come together a bit.”

Schmid, a 27-year-old German seeking his first tour victory in his 79th start, has been bogey-free with 10 birdies over 24 holes since a double bogey on the par-4 12th in the opening round.

Gotterup, who won the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic and is in position to qualify for the $20 million signature event at the Memorial next week, had a bogey-free round. He lives within driving distance of Colonial, known as Hogan’s Alley, after finishing his college career at Oklahoma.

Gotterup took a week off at home during the PGA after playing four consecutive weeks and finishing in the top 20 each time.

“I would love to play the PGA, but I was at home on the couch watching sports and hanging out at home,” the 25-year-old said. “So it was good to be home, and I drove down from home this week, so it makes it even nicer to have your own car and everything. I like that.”

After his first bogey of the week on the par-4 seventh, Pak got to 10 under with birdies on three of the next four holes. Consecutive bogeys dropped him into a tie with Gotterup before Pak made a 13-footer on 18.

Jordan Spieth, Scheffler’s fellow hometown headliner and former Texas Longhorn, birdied the 17th and made the cut on the number at even par. Two holes earlier, the three-time major winner let a club fly out of his hands in disgust on an approach shot that was short and right, then covered his face with his hands when his par putt lipped out.