Masson back in final group with fiancé on the bag for Korda

Getty Images

NAPLES, Fla. – Here we go again.

Caroline Masson’s chance at winning her second LPGA title was dashed three weeks ago with her fiancé, Jason McDede, helping Nelly Korda beat her at the Swinging Skirts LPGA in Taiwan. McDede is Korda’s caddie. They were all grouped together in the final round, with the competition going to extra holes before Korda prevailed.

Masson is back in the final grouping Sunday at the CME Group Tour Championship, and guess who will be playing alongside her?

Masson will join Korda and Sei Young Kim.

Kim leads Korda by one shot and Masson by four.

And, yes, McDede is still on Korda’s bag.

“It was cool and special,” Masson said of the Taiwan experience. “Maybe not that special anymore.”

Actually, Masson said, it’s an experience to embrace yet again.

“We have a lot of family here,” Masson said. “They'll be happy just to be able to watch both of us at the same time.”

Don’t expect a lot of commiserating between the couple, though.

“We're just going to do it like last time, going about our business, and both doing our jobs and still embracing it,” Masson said.

