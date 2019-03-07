Texas freshman Cole Hammer and UCLA sophomore Patty Tavatanakit were among the 2019 Arnold Palmer Cup selections, which were released Wednesday.

Hammer, who shared medalist honors Tuesday at the Southern Highlands Collegiate before losing in a playoff, is the highest-ranked men's player, at No. 9 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking, on the 24-player U.S. squad, which will feature 12 men and 12 women. Twenty-two players were announced Wednesday with two captain's picks set for May 3.

The 2019 Arnold Palmer Cup will be played June 7-9 at The Alotian Club in Roland, Ark.

Joining Hammer on the U.S. team are automatic selections Vanderbilt senior Will Gordon, Stanford senior Brandon Wu, Duke senior Alex Smalley, Ohio State senior Will Grimmer, BYU sophomore Peter Kuest, and committee selections Vanderbilt junior John Augenstein, Oklahoma junior Quade Cummins, Oklahoma State sophomore Austin Eckroat, Texas A&M senior Chandler Phillips and Grand Valley State senior Alex Scott.

Rounding out the American side, which will be led by Vanderbilt men's coach Scott Limbaugh and Alabama women's coach Mic Potter, are UCLA sophomore Mariel Galdiano, Arkansas senior Dylan Kim, USC teammates Malia Nam and Jennifer Chang, Furman senior Haylee Harford, Texas teammates Kaitlyn Papp and Hailee Cooper, Vanderbilt senior Abbey Carlson, Northwestern senior Stephanie Lau, Wake Forest sophomore Emilia Migliaccio and Dallas Baptist senior Ann Parmerter.

Your browser does not support iframes.

Tavatanakit, ranked fourth in the Women's World Amateur Golf Ranking, is joined by FSU freshman and third-ranked Frida Kinhult on the International team, which also includes Pepperdine senior Hira Naveed, Stanford junior Albane Valenzuela, Auburn sophomore Julie McCarthy, Alabama junior Jiwon Jeon, Duke junior Ana Belac, South Carolina junior Lois Kaye Go, Houston senior Leonie Harm and Texas sophomore Agathe Laisne.

The men's selections for the International team, which will be coached by Michigan women's coach Jan Dowling and Columbus State men's coach Mark Immelman, are Arizona State teammates Chun An Yu and Alex Del Rey, Louisville sophomore Matthias Schmid, Mississippi State junior Peng Pichaikool, Texas Tech teammates Sandy Scott and Ivan Ramirez, LSU senior Luis Gagne, Auburn junior Jovan Rebula, Wake Forest freshman Kengo Aoshima and Japan's Takumi Kanaya.

Your browser does not support iframes.

Two captain's picks will also be named on May 3 while two other spots will go to the men's and women's winners of the R&A Foundation Scholars Tournament, set for April 1-2.