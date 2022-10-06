College Golf Talk Podcast: Blessings, Colonial recaps; Tribute to Richard Sykes

On this episode of College Golf Talk, Steve Burkowski and Brentley Romine debrief after some dominant performances at Blessings Golf Club before recapping a loaded men’s event at Colonial and USC women’s win in the Windy City.

They then preview the Stephens Cup next week at Seminole, where Stanford and Rose Zhang will be in attendance.

Last but not least, the pair recounts some of the best stories and quotes from the late Richard Sykes, the legendary coach who spent 46 years at North Carolina State.