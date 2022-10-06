×

College Golf Talk Podcast: Blessings, Colonial recaps; Tribute to Richard Sykes

Getty Images

On this episode of College Golf Talk, Steve Burkowski and Brentley Romine debrief after some dominant performances at Blessings Golf Club before recapping a loaded men’s event at Colonial and USC women’s win in the Windy City.

They then preview the Stephens Cup next week at Seminole, where Stanford and Rose Zhang will be in attendance.

Last but not least, the pair recounts some of the best stories and quotes from the late Richard Sykes, the legendary coach who spent 46 years at North Carolina State.

More articles like this
College Central

Pod: Stanford's Thor on win, workouts, video games

BY Golf Channel Digital  — 

Steve Burkowski and Brentley Romine welcome one of their biggest guests ever: Stanford's Michael Thorbjornsen, who is fresh off his first college win.
College Central

NCAA pod: Wake's Lewellen talks Annika win

BY Golf Channel Digital  — 

On this episode of College Golf Talk, Steve Burkowski and Brentley Romine welcome Wake Forest women’s coach Kim Lewellen after a huge win at the ANNIKA Intercollegiate.
College Central

Podcast: Women's regional recaps; Men's picks

BY Golf Channel Digital  — 

Steve Burkowski and Brentley Romine dive into an exciting three days of women’s regional action, from a playoff in Stanford to a thrilling rally in Stillwater.