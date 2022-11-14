×

DPWT Championship, RSM Classic betting odds: Rory McIlroy, Tony Finau favored

Rory McIlroy and Tony Finau are favored this week at the DP World Tour Championship and RSM Classic, respectively.

McIlroy – listed at +320 with PointsBet Sportsbook – came off a fantastic summer that included winning the FedExCup and carried that momentum right into the fall, defending his title at the CJ Cup and ascending to world No. 1.

Now the four-time major winner is looking to become champion of the DP World Tour, as well. To do so, he’ll have to fend off an elite group of challengers including Jon Rahm, Matthew Fitzpatrick and Viktor Hovland, all of whom are +1000 or better to finish on top this week.

Finau – listed at +800 – is also looking to keep momentum after three wins in his past seven starts, including last week at the Houston Open. His competition at the RSM Classic isn’t quite as tough as McIlroy’s in Dubai, but Finau will still have to hold off the likes of Brian Harman, Seamus Power and Jason Day if he looks to go back-to-back.

Here is a look at the notable odds for this week’s DP World Tour Championship and RSM Classic:

DP WORLD TOUR CHAMPIONSHIP RSM CLASSIC
Rory McIlroy: +320 Tony Finau: +800
Jon Rahm: +480 Brian Harman: +2200
Matthew Fitzpatrick: +900 Seamus Power: +2200
Viktor Hovland: +1000 Jason Day: +2500
Tommy Fleetwood: +1300 Taylor Montgomery: +2500
Shane Lowry: +1300 Tom Hoge: +2800
Tyrrell Hatton: +1600 Joel Dahmen: +3300

Full and most updated DP World Tour Championship odds can be found here, while RSM Classic odds can be found here

