European Tour adds Irish Open to list of postponements

The European Tour has officially postponed the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open, adding to the list of events impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event was originally scheduled for May 28-31 at Mount Juliet Estate, and was to be hosted by former U.S. Open champ Graeme McDowell. But Tour officials announced Monday that it will not take place as originally planned.

"The decision to postpone the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open follows consultation with all stakeholders and was made with public health and well-being as our absolute priority," said chief executive Keith Pelley. "Our thoughts are with everyone right now and we are all united in trying to fight the spread of this pandemic."

Events delayed, canceled because of COVID-19

Here’s a look at some events on primary tours that have been canceled or postponed amid the COVID-19 concerns.

This marks the first Rolex Series event to be postponed or canceled because of the novel coronavirus, and the 11th event on the European Tour schedule to be impacted. The decision means that the circuit is not expected to resume earlier than June 4-7, the dates of the Trophee Hassan II in Morocco. The PGA Tour is not planning to return to competition prior to the May 21-24 Charles Schwab Challenge.

McDowell was expected to succeed Rory McIlroy and Paul McGinley as player hosts for the event, which was won last year by Jon Rahm at Lahinch.

"As important as the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open is to all of us, everyone's health is our only concern," McDowell said. "My thoughts are with everyone affected by the crisis and I hope everyone keeps safe and well during these difficult times."

