PNC Championship: Full list of team winners through the years

Bernhard Langer and son Jason won the 2024 PNC Championship at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club Orlando (Fla.) at Grande Lakes.

It’s the sixth time the elder Langer has won the event, breaking the record set by Raymond Floyd. Langer has now won four times with Jason and twice with son Stefan.

The event is open to major and Players Championship winners, from the PGA Tour, LPGA and PGA Tour Champions. Each player in the field is paired with a family member.

The event first began in 1995 and was called the Father-Son, but has expanded to include parents, daughters and grandkids. The winners receive the Willie Park Trophy, which is based upon the prize given in the inaugural 1860 Open Championship. It’s a red leather belt with sterling silver embellishments.

Here’s a look at the teams that have prevailed over the years, with the 28th edition taking place Dec. 20-21 at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida.