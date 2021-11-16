Phil Mickelson won his fourth PGA Tour Champions event and entertained during "Monday Night Football." In this Golf Central Podcast presented by Callaway Golf, senior writers Ryan Lavner and Rex Hoggard discuss if Mickelson should focus on life outside the PGA Tour, if only for our entertainment.

They also discuss the financial future of the PGA Tour as more money appears ready to flow to the big names. And they set up a final big week in the golf world, which includes season finales on the European and LPGA tours as well as an official end to 2021 for the PGA Tour.

Listen below: