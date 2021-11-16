This week in golf: LPGA, Euro season finales and last event on PGA Tour in 2021

Here's a look at what's happening during a huge week in the golf world and how you can watch it:

PGA Tour

The RSM Classic

Thursday-Sunday, Sea Island Golf Club, St. Simons Island, Ga.

Course specs: Seaside (primary) – par 70, 7,005 yards; Plantation – par 72, 7,060 yards

Purse: $7.2 million

Defending champion: Robert Streb

Notables in the field: Stewart Cink, Corey Conners, Jason Day, Harris English, Kevin Kisner, Matt Kuchar, Davis Love III, Louis Oosthuizen, Scottie Scheffler, Adam Scott

Tee times: Click here when available

Coverage times (ET): Thursday, first round, noon-3 p.m., GC; Friday, second round, noon-3 p.m., GC; Saturday, third round, 1-4 p.m., GC; Sunday, final round, 1-4 p.m., GC

LPGA Tour

CME Group Tour Championship

Thursday-Sunday, Tiburon GC, Naples, Fla.

Course specs: Par 72, 6,556 yards

Purse: $5 million ($1.5 million to winner as Race to CME Globe champion)

Defending champion: Jin Young Ko

Notables in the field: Brooke Henderson, Ariya Jutanugarn, Danielle Kang, Jin Young Ko, Lydia Ko, Jessica Korda, Nelly Korda, Minjee Lee, Patty Tavatanakit, Lexi Thompson

Tee times: Click here when available

Coverage times (ET): Thursday, first round, 3-5 p.m., GC (live stream begins on GC.com at 2 p.m.); Friday, second round, 3-5 p.m., GC (live stream begins on GC.com at 2 p.m.); Saturday, third round, 4-7 p.m., GC (tape-delayed; live stream on GC.com, 2-5 p.m.); Sunday, final round, 1-4 p.m., NBC Sports

European Tour

DP World Tour Championship, Dubai

Thursday-Sunday, Jumeirah Golf Estates (Earth), Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Course specs: Par 72, 7,675 yards

Purse: $9,000,000

Defending champion: Matt Fitzpatrick

Notables in the field: Fitzpatrick, Tommy Fleetwood, Sergio Garcia, Tyrrell Hatton, Billy Horschel, Rory McIlroy, Collin Morikawa, Thomas Pieters, Ian Poulter, Patrick Reed

Tee times: Click here when available

Coverage times (ET): Thursday, first round, 2-8 a.m., GC; Friday, second round, 2-8 a.m., GC; Saturday, third round, 2-7:30 a.m., GC; Sunday, final round, round, 1:30-7:30 a.m., GC