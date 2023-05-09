Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav: Level of concern over Jordan Spieth's injury

Jordan Spieth opted to miss his hometown event because of a wrist injury. With the PGA Championship looming, how concerned are Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner?

In this Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav, the senior writers weigh in and one (Lavner) is far more worried than the other. They also discuss Rory McIlroy's "mental health" break and subsequent return last week at the Wells Fargo. Will the Tour really withhold McIlroy's $3 million bonus? Was PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan sympathetic enough to McIlroy's situation?

And will there be attendance issues at designated events if the Tour doesn't mandate player appearances?

The fellas close with a lengthy discussion on Phil Mickelson letting loose on the USGA and its CEO, Mike Whan, related to U.S. Open qualification rules. You can listen to the podcast above and check out the time codes below: