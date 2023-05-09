Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav: Level of concern over Jordan Spieth's injury

Jordan Spieth opted to miss his hometown event because of a wrist injury. With the PGA Championship looming, how concerned are Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner?
In this Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav, the senior writers weigh in and one (Lavner) is far more worried than the other. They also discuss Rory McIlroy's "mental health" break and subsequent return last week at the Wells Fargo. Will the Tour really withhold McIlroy's $3 million bonus? Was PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan sympathetic enough to McIlroy's situation?
And will there be attendance issues at designated events if the Tour doesn't mandate player appearances?
Listen on: Spotify | Apple Podcasts
The fellas close with a lengthy discussion on Phil Mickelson letting loose on the USGA and its CEO, Mike Whan, related to U.S. Open qualification rules. You can listen to the podcast above and check out the time codes below:
- 0:30: Jordan Spieth out with wrist injury; level of concern?
- 2:50: Lavner is very concerned. Very, very concerned
- 6:02: Revisiting Rory McIlroy's return at Quail Hollow
- 9:37: Monahan, McIlroy, $3 million and "mental health"
- 14:21: Will designated events have problems if they don't demand players compete?
- 17:33: Wyndham Clark nabs first Tour win at Wells Fargo
- 23:11: Thoughts on Joe LaCava joining Patrick Cantlay and leaving Tiger Woods
- 28:44: LIV's Phil Mickelson goes on social media rant over majors, Ryder Cup
- 40:28: LIV players resign DPWT memberships, lose Ryder Cup eligibility
- 48:12: What's on the grill?