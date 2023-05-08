Jordan Spieth withdraws from AT&T Byron Nelson due to left wrist injury

Jordan Spieth withdrew from this week's AT&T Byron Nelson on Monday, citing a left wrist injury that has him "week-to-week."

"Over the weekend, I had severe pain in my left wrist and had doctors confirm an injury that requires rest and limited movement," Spieth said in a statement he shared on Twitter.

"The AT&T Byron Nelson means the absolute world to me and I'm disappointed to miss it this week. Playing in front of family & friends in Dallas is one of the highlights of my year, and the tournament staff and volunteers are second to none. I look forward to being back next year and many years after.

"I'm focused on healing as quickly as possible and will have to evaluate my recovery week to week. Sincere thanks to the medical professionals who have supported me over the weekend."

The Byron Nelson is typically a tune-up tournament for PGA Tour players ahead of the PGA Championship, which is slated for May 18–21 at Oak Hill. It's the last major Spieth needs to win to achieve the career Grand Slam.

Spieth, who calls Dallas home, is always a marquee player at the Nelson due to his local ties, although he has never won the event.