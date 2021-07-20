After a year's delay, the Tokyo Olympic Games commence on July 23. Golf is again one of the competitions, having returned from a 112-year absence at the 2016 Games in Rio.

The men will compete first in 72 holes of stroke play at Kasumigaseki Country Club. The women will then play the same format on the same venue.

Click the links to see who qualified for the men's and women's competitions. Below is a guide for how to watch the women during the second week (click here for the men's TV schedule) on Golf Channel, including "Live From the Olympics," live coverage of all four rounds and condensed re-airs.

All times ET (Tokyo is 13 hours ahead)

Monday, August 2

8PM-2AM: Live From the Olympics

Tuesday, August 3

5-6:30PM: Live From the Olympics

6:30PM-3AM: Round 1, Women's Olympic Golf competition

3-4AM: Live From the Olympics

Wednesday, August 4

9:30AM-2PM: Re-air, Round 1, Women's Olympic Golf competition

5-6:30PM: Live From the Olympics

6:30PM-3AM: Round 2, Women's Olympic Golf competition

3-4AM: Live From the Olympics

Thursday, August 5

7-10AM: Re-air, Round 2, Women's Olympic Golf competition

5-6:30PM: Live From the Olympics

6:30PM-3AM: Round 3, Women's Olympic Golf competition

3-4AM: Live From the Olympics

Friday, August 6

5-6:30PM: Live From the Olympics

6:30PM-3:30AM: Round 4, Women's Olympic Golf competition, including medal ceremony

3:30-4:30AM: Live From the Olympics

Saturday, August 7

6:30-9AM: Re-air, Round 4, Women's Olympic Golf competition

Sunday, August 8

6AM-Noon: Re-air, Round 4, Women's Olympic Golf competition