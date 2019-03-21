Keegan Bradley knows a thing or two about Innisbrook, whether his finishes at the Copperhead course show it or not.

In four trips as a professional, Bradley's best finish is 31st in last year's event. His best memory, however, might just be from a tournament that happened when he was just a 12 year old back in 1998, as he posted on Instagram on Thursday.

Bradley caddied for his dad, Mark, in the JCPenney Classic, a mixed-team tournament sponsored by the PGA Tour and LPGA. Pat Bradley, World Golf Hall of Fame member and Keegan's aunt, was paired with her brother during the tournament.

View this post on Instagram That’s me caddying for my dad @mbrad4321 in the jcpenny Classic in 1998 here at Innisbrook! He was partnered with my Aunt Pat in a mixed team event. Was such a fun and exciting week. LETS GO A post shared by Keegan Bradley (@keeganbradley1) on Mar 21, 2019 at 2:35pm PDT

The two Bradleys didn't win that week, but it's clear it still made an impression on young Keegan.

The younger Bradley is back again at Innisbrook this week for the Valspar Championship. After a hot start to his opening round, he sputtered with back-to-back closing bogeys to finish with a 3-under 68.