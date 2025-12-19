Chairman Trevor Immelman weighs in on Official World Golf Ranking points and LIV Golf

ORLANDO, Fla. — Trevor Immelman, the Official World Golf Ranking’s governing board chairman, said Friday that he continues to work with LIV Golf and that there is a “chance” the circuit could get ranking points before the start of next season in February.

“I’ve gotten to know [LIV Golf’s CEO] Scott O’Neil extremely well since the PGA Championship when we first met. I speak to him regularly, he’s extremely passionate about the sport and about his role and about LIV Golf, and I commend him for that,” Immelman said at the PNC Championship. “I was actually texting with him while I was out in the pro-am today.

“Since they resubmitted their application at the end of June, we’ve been all working hard together, trying to get answers. Trying to figure out what they want to do. They are trying to figure out how their league is going to be evolving.”

LIV Golf submitted its original proposal for ranking points in July 2022, and in October 2023 the board denied that request. Then-OWGR board chair Peter Dawson said at the time, “This decision not to make them eligible is not political. It is entirely technical. LIV players are self-evidently good enough to be ranked.”

Last month, LIV Golf announced it would expand its tournaments to 72 holes from 54 holes and many considered it a move to help appease the OWGR and pave the way for the Saudi-backed circuit to receive ranking points.

“I’m not exactly certain that the amount of holes they play has ever been a problem. Really when you look at OWGR and how it’s made up of 25-plus eligible tours around the world, thousands of golfers from around the world who are ranked, it’s about meritocracy,” Immelman said. “It’s one of the beauties of our sport and the beauties of our professional game is earning your way onto a tour, fighting to keep your job on that tour. It’s really been along those lines. Working with them on understanding their league from that standpoint.”

Promotion and relegation was the OWGR’s primary concern with just two spots available for players to earn LIV Golf status in 2026 via the Asian Tour’s International Series and two players via a “promotions” event.

Immelman also seemed to suggest that LIV Golf’s field sizes, which included 13 four-player teams and two “wildcard” players in 2025, could increase.

“They are going to be growing their field a little bit, it appears from what I’ve been told, and could possibly grow even further in years to come. It’s a very collaborative process right now between Scott and I and our board is trying to figure it out,” he said.

The OWGR’s governing board would have to approve LIV Golf’s application for points but the vote doesn’t have to be unanimous, which is important with PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan and DP World Tour CEO Guy Kinnings two of the seven votes on the board (Immelman is a non-voting member). Monahan and then-DP World Tour CEO Keith Pelley recused themselves from the original vote for LIV Golf’s ranking bid.

Only five players on LIV Golf are currently ranked inside the top 100 in the OWGR, with Tyrrell Hatton leading the way at No. 20.