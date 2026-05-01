Truist Championship 2026: Rory McIlroy, Cameron Young lead sixth signature event field

Rory McIlroy and Cameron Young are plenty familiar after sharing the spotlight at August last month.

McIlroy leads the field at Quail Hollow Club, a five-time winner in Charlotte and fresh off his back-to-back green jacket wins. Young, his runner-up at the Masters, also headlines the field after a stellar start to the season.

The 2026 Players champ is currently leading in Doral by multiple strokes after shooting an 8-under 64 in Thursday’s opening round.

Matthew Fitzpatrick, Ludvig Åberg and Xander Schauffele join McIlroy among the Tour elite coming into North Carolina rested after a week off.

Most notable absence for the Tour’s sixth signature event of the year is Scottie Scheffler, who earlier this week spoke about getting rest ahead of the 2026 PGA Championship.

Here’s the field as of Friday, May 1.

The Truist Championship returns to its traditional home at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, N.C.



Marks the sixth of eight Signature Events during the 2026 PGA TOUR Season.



The field for the will be finalized following the Cadillac Championship. Players can still become eligible… pic.twitter.com/CITmfVTjmh — PGA TOUR Communications (@PGATOURComms) May 1, 2026

Tony Finau, Max Homa and Mackenzie Hughes are playing sponsor exemptions, while the alternate field includes Michael Thorbjornsen and Kristoffer Reitan.

Thorbjornsen and Reitan slid into the Cadillac field this week after Patrick Cantlay and Jake Knapp withdrew.

Brooks Koepka is also an option as alternate next week. He has been prepared for the last two signature events at Hilton Head and Doral.